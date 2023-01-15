“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish as fools.” – The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Monday, communities across America are honoring the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as Unity Day in commemoration of his courageous, nonviolent quest of his fervent belief that the American dream is rooted in the ideals of equality, opportunity and justice for all.
Despite the inflamed passions of the 1960s that fueled violence and spurred the assassinations, Dr. King’s faith in America never wavered.
Steadfastly refusing to accept the proposition that America lacked the capacity to break down the barriers of racial injustice and to free itself of prejudicial hatred, Dr. King never abandoned America – he embraced America at the cost of being struck down by a sniper’s bullet.
Dr. King’s enduring faith in America and heroic death in pursuit of its ideals galvanized Americans to look into their hearts, which has set in motion an unstoppable transformational quest to live up to his belief in America’s capacity to attain the ideals proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence for all Americans.
Inspired by Dr. King’s life and legacy, we, as a people, have taken monumental strides to realize his dream for America where one day “little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.”
During the 11-year period from 1957 to 1968 he traveled more than 6 million miles, spoke more than 2,500 times, and wrote five books and numerous articles. Among the marches he led during this time was the famous 250,000-person peaceful march on Washington, D.C., during which he delivered the famous “I have a Dream” speech that many consider to be the finest speech ever given on American soil. That famed speech marks its 60th anniversary in August.
During this time he was threatened, arrested and jailed, but he continued to advocate peaceful responses, even to violence.
For his many efforts to advance civil rights by peaceful means, he was given a Nobel Prize, among other awards. He has since become an icon in the civil rights movement and a national holiday is named for him.
Like Dr. King, we must bravely continue his heroic, transformational quest by standing together in rejecting prejudicial hatred and incendiary rhetoric that only serves to weaken us as a nation by spawning strife and division.
Monday, we celebrate that holiday. While we praise his rhetoric and his many accomplishments, we also need to remember that the quest for justice and equality is never finished, and reflect on the words he used in closing his letter to fellow clergymen written from the Birmingham jail: “Let us all hope that the dark clouds of racial prejudice will soon pass away and the deep fog of misunderstanding will be lifted … .”
Thus, as we celebrate MLK Unity Day today, it is not only a commemoration of Dr. King’s courageous life and transformational legacy. MLK Unity Day is also a celebration of America’s ideals because of his unwavering belief in America and his inspirational message of brotherhood, tolerance and reconciliation.