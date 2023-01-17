Each year in the run-up to the state’s legislative session, the lawmakers who represent Citrus County hold an open meeting to take constituent funding requests and comments. This year, Rep. Ralph Massullo and Sen. Blaise Ingoglia spent the afternoon of January 9 in the county courthouse commission chamber for their Legislative Delegation session. The Florida Legislature’s first day of regular session is March 7, 2023.
Citrus County is again fortunate to have two dynamic individuals representing us in Tallahassee. Rep. Ralph Massullo, a local dermatologist, has built alliances in the Florida House since first being elected in 2016. For 2023, he’s chair of the Education & Employment Committee, and a member of the powerful Appropriations committee as well as the Health & Human Services Committee.
Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, newly elected to the Florida Senate, is CEO of Hartland Homes in Hernando County and former Republican party chief for the state. Before his senate election, he represented Hernando County in the Florida House for eight years. For 2023, he has been appointed to nine senate committees, and chairs two, the Finance and Tax Committee and the Joint Administrative Procedures Committee.
When both were in the state House, Massullo and Ingoglia worked together. Their collegiality was clear during the three-hour Citrus Legislative Delegation meeting. They were knowledgeable and welcoming to citizens, but cautioned those representing elected bodies to ensure that their boards had voted on the legislative funding requests they ultimately submitted.
A number of government entity representatives gave short presentations: Citrus County Clerk of Court and the Comptroller, Board of County Commissioners, Supervisor of Elections, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Citrus County School Board, City of Inverness, and City of Crystal River. In addition, nearly two dozen people representing organizations and causes appeared in the “public testimony” section of the meeting.
Most in both groups delivered specific funding requests, but some just wanted to advise Massullo and Ingoglia on what they’d like to see happen in this year’s legislative session. Educating the legislators on their concerns was important for all.
Massullo and Ingoglia said repeatedly that advocacy and continuing communication are important, and urged folks to stay in touch with their staff offices and/or attend meetings in Tallahassee. “We need to keep hearing from you,” they said. And constituents need to stay on top of what’s happening, as well as make application when competitive funding is available. One constituent asked, “What can we do to help you make it happen?” We say, staying in touch with the legislators is the number one move to make.