Whether it is the holidays or not, food insecurity is a real issue – not just countywide, but worldwide.
According to the USDA, more than 34 million people, including 9 million children, in the United States are food insecure. In 2021, 53 million people turned to food banks and community programs for help putting food on the table.
Though Thanksgiving has passed and Christmas is right around the corner, more and more families will have to balance paying bills, putting food on the table and making sure their children, grandchildren, nephews and nieces will be able to have a joyous Christmas morning with gifts under the tree.
The Community Food Bank, which assists more than 60 agencies countywide that help provide food, is in need of help this holiday season. The agency needs to collect or purchase, through monetary donations, at least 210,000 pounds of food for holiday meals to feed the more than 70,000 individuals in our area who seek food assistance each month.
For every $10, the Community Food Bank can provide 100 meals. That’s a lot of meals for a lot of families who are struggling through no fault of their own. You can’t even buy one 6-inch sub sandwich, with chips and a drink, for less than $10. You could also skip a few coffees from your favorite convenience store.
Think about it. If you brown bag it one day, skipping a meal out, you can help provide 100 meals for families across Citrus County.
Now, maybe you want to help in a different way. You can. The agency is also accepting the following food donations: canned foods, dry pasta, rice, beans, boxes of cereal, peanut butter and jellies, pet food, personal hygiene products, and cleaning products.
So perhaps while you’re out shopping today or in the coming week, you can afford to purchase a few extra items that will go toward relieving the burden of some families as they work to balance out their budget in the coming weeks. And with schools about to take a two-week break, every little bit makes a difference.
We encourage everyone to make a difference in the lives of your neighbors because everyone in Citrus County is a neighbor, regardless if you live in the same neighborhood.