Continued growth in the number of people employed in the region and a lower unemployment rate signals good news for workers but signals difficult times for companies who are struggling to find the workers with the skills needed to do the available jobs.
As the region continues to recover from the pandemic that led to job cuts and to workers leaving the workforce, a growing economy is offering many new jobs but finding workers to fill them continues to be a challenge.
According to Rusty Skinner, Career Source CLM chief executive officer, said that more people are employed in the Citrus, Levy and Marion County region today than there were before the pandemic, and the regional unemployment rate of 3.4 percent is lower than the rate a year before.
As a result, there is a very low level of involuntary unemployment, and businesses that are growing and eager to hire workers are facing challenges finding workers with the right skills.
With programs at Withlacoochee Tech designed to train workers for local jobs and on-the-job training opportunities there are training opportunities available to help workers step into available jobs.
With a robust housing market and many new businesses planned for Citrus County as the area around the intersection of CR 486 and CR 491 continues to develop, there will continue to be more opportunities for both construction workers and employees of the new businesses once the buildings are built and the businesses open.
This suggests that there will likely be wage growth in some industries and wage stability along with continuing employment opportunities. There will continue to be a need for both formal training programs and on-the-job training programs, and workers going through these programs should be able to find employment opportunities.
The job losses that were a result of the pandemic now appear to be over and the economic picture for the county and region looks bright as recovery continues.