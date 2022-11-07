New commercial development at the intersection of County Roads 491 and 486 continues at a rapid rate with regular announcement of new large companies such as Target announcing plans to build in what is now known as The Shoppes of Black Diamond, but a portion of one of the two roads leading to the development stubbornly remains two lanes.
A section of C.R. 491 from U.S. 44 to north of the main Post Office is four lanes, and a section of C.R. 491 immediately south of the C.R. 486 intersection is four lanes, but the 1.7 miles connecting the two four lane sections is the same two lane county road that has been there for years. The result is a dangerous rush at each end of the two lane section to get in the straight through lane as the road narrows.
It did not have to be this way. There were plans dating back before 2014 to begin an ambitious project to four-lane the entire section of C.R. 491 from S.R. 44 to C.R. 486 and create a medical corridor in that section of C.R. 491.
This plan died in late 2014 with the election of Commissioners Carnahan and Kitchen, who had opposed this plan as candidates. After they were elected, they joined with then-commissioner Scott Adams for a commission majority that ended plans for a medical corridor with regional drainage.
Part of the road work was already underway, and that was completed, but instead of one project for the entire section of road, they broke the project into two sections, with the first section that part of the roadway from S.R. 44 to north of the main post office. The section from the end of that four-lane road to C.R. 486 was in a second section planned for only a widened road and no regional drainage.
Despite promises as late as 2018 that this section would be completed by the time the Suncoast Parkway reached S.R. 44, the Suncoast is now there and land acquisition for this section is still underway. The county now estimates it will be sometime next year before dirt is moved on the project, with completion now set for mid-2025.
So the traffic jams at each end of the two-lane section will continue until at least then, although new store announcements and completions continue to be announced every few weeks. With the Walmart, McDonalds and Culvers already there and announcements for a Panera, an Aldi, Starbucks and Texas Roadhouse having been made, Target buying 11 acres, and other stores and restaurants planning to the site, the corner of these two roads augers to become the busiest in the county.
And so after continued dithering, the commission still has not even completed buying land for the project, and even though county officials promise work on the road widening will begin next year, the time has long since passed for kicking this particular can down the two-lane road. The site is being developed and will continue to grow, and the infrastructure needs to be brought up to support that growth.
It is time for the commission and county officials to put the pedal to the metal and widen C.R. 491 on an expedited basis. Every day the two-lane “sausage” constricting the road continues to exist is another day it endangers the public.