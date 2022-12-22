Citrus County Court Judge Mark Yerman is retiring at the end of this year. For 30 years, he has faithfully served the citizens of this county, dispensing justice in a fair and thoughtful manner.
During his time on the bench, he has presided over thousands and thousands of cases. In fact, the number of cases that he handled was so much higher than the suggested statewide number for Florida county judges that the Florida Legislature added an additional county judge for Citrus County several years ago.
Judge Yerman became a judge during a very turbulent time in the local court system. When he went on the bench, the court docket was tremendously back-logged and the system was in serious disarray. From Day One, Judge Yerman worked diligently to deal with the backlog. He was responsible for rescuing the county court and returning decency, decorum and respect to the courthouse.
One of the first innovative programs that Judge Yerman instituted was the County Court Mediation Program. Mediation assists litigants to successfully resolve their legal issues themselves, saving them and the system valuable time and resources. In time, Judge Yerman was responsible for setting up the Teen Court program, which offers juvenile first-time offenders the opportunity to take responsibility for their actions. If successful, there are no criminal charges filed against the youth by the State Attorney’s Office.
Newer programs that Judge Yerman has been instrumental in bringing to Citrus County include the Mental Health Court and the Veterans Court. These are therapeutic programs that assist the participants in successfully dealing with often difficult life issues.
In addition to presiding over the many civil and criminal cases in our county court, Yerman has always been involved in community service organizations. His philosophy is that being a judge does not stop at the courthouse door. He has been active in the Rotary Club of Inverness, Hospice of Citrus County, Leadership Citrus, Habitat for Humanity, and the Boy Scouts. These are just a few of the local organizations he has been affiliated with over the years, and he served as president or chairman of most of them.
An integral aspect of being a judge for Yerman was to be involved with judicial and legal organizations. He has served as president of the Citrus Hernando Inn of Court, which is dedicated to professionalism, ethics, civility and excellence in the legal field. While being a member of the Florida Conference of County Court Judges, he also served as vice president and treasurer for the conference.
Judge Mark Yerman has been a dedicated public servant, serving with honor and professionalism during his many years on the bench. He has spent his career working to bring justice to the people who appear in front of him, whether they are litigants, victims or witnesses. He has treated each individual with dignity and respect.
As he retires, we wish him all the best in the next phase of his life. The citizens of Citrus County have benefitted greatly from the untiring efforts and dedication of Judge Mark Yerman. He deserves our sincere thanks for his service to the legal profession and to our community through the years.
Job well done, Judge Yerman. Well done indeed.