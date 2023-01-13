The city of Inverness is on its way to becoming a vibrant location for artists. A number of artists have approached the city about expanding the available uses in the Residential Professional (RP) zoned areas to include artist studios. This would allow the artists to live, create and sell their art in one location. The City Council has recently approved an amendment to its Land Development Code to provide for such studios in the RP areas.
An artist studio is to be solely occupied by the artist. The creation of the artwork is to be done inside the structure with a retail area not to exceed 25 percent of the building. The present ordinance will not allow artwork to be displayed outside of the building, but the city may reconsider lifting this prohibition in the near future.
Inverness has shown a strong commitment to creating a place for the arts. There is the Festival of the Arts in the fall. During last year’s art festival, a huge mural of Inverness was painted on the outdoor wall of Coach’s Pub on Pine Avenue. Bicycle statues and big belly trash cans have also made their artistic appearance in the downtown area. And, of course, the theatrical arts are on display at the Valerie Theatre.
The modification of the Land Development Code is the latest step in creating an arts-friendly city. This is a win-win situation for the city as well as for the artists. The artists will be able to live and work in one location instead of being required to obtain commercial space to sell their art. The city will benefit from the increased atmosphere of creativity that will draw more and more people to the city.
It is exciting that the city is moving in a direction that will bring a new dynamic to the area. The forward thinking of the City Council and staff is to be commended. Keep up the innovation, city leaders.