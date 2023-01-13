The city of Inverness is on its way to becoming a vibrant location for artists. A number of artists have approached the city about expanding the available uses in the Residential Professional (RP) zoned areas to include artist studios. This would allow the artists to live, create and sell their art in one location. The City Council has recently approved an amendment to its Land Development Code to provide for such studios in the RP areas.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle