One cannot deny, 2022 was a banner year for the city of Inverness due in large part of its methodology of plan, fund and execute. According to Mayor Bob Plaisted, the city made significant strides in community development, infrastructure and cultural arts to enhance Inverness’ growing reputation as a destination site to live, work and play.
Inverness is stronger than ever as a municipality, but that is also due to the vision by City Manager Eric Williams, the council, businesses and residents.
Williams deserves a lot of credit for creating a plan for long-term sustainability in the city, especially when it comes to infrastructure projects. Williams’ also does a great job of allowing his department heads to lead, giving them a voice inside and outside of city hall. That’s a trait you want in a leader.
The much-needed infrastructure projects include septic-to-sewer and road resurfacing. The septic-to-sewer projects will not only take septic systems offline, a positive for the environment, but will enhance the city’s ability to attract new residential and commercial growth as well as redevelopment projects.
But the city isn’t just focused on infrastructure. They’ve become a hub for families and visitors alike.
It has city has created a family-friendly atmosphere for all ages to enjoy. The Depot District has become what officials had hoped when it opened the facility after a multi-million dollar renovation project. It has become a hub for activities for residents and visitor who can enjoy the Depot Market, Teen Night, concerts, fitness classes, family picnics, movies at the park or a walk through the park or along the Withlacoochee Trail. Young children flock to the modern playground.
The city is embracing cultural arts with community-driven arts program.
Mayor Plaisted is right in noting, the council, the city manager and staff, as well as the city’s history, are stronger than ever.