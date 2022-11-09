Last year, the City of Inverness created the Inverness Downtown Entertainment District. The creation of the district was to allow patrons of local downtown restaurants, bars and pubs to take their beer or wine out of the establishment and walk around in the downtown district during special city events.
The reasoning behind the district’s creation was that for several years the city had allowed nonprofit organizations to sell alcoholic beverages for their fundraisers in the Downtown Business District. This did not seem fair for the local businesses in the downtown area.
In the aftermath of COVID, the city realized that the local restaurants, bars and pubs were struggling financially and could use some creative thinking from the City Council. Thus was born the Entertainment District. During special times, people patronizing the District’s establishments could take their beer or wine out onto the streets of downtown, as long as the drinks were in specially designated cups.
In the time that the District has been in existence, the city has enjoyed an increase in the number of people in the downtown area. Folks have enjoyed being able to take their beer or wine out with them as they stroll through Inverness and shop at the various stores in the area.
Initially there was concern about the possibility of people abusing the privilege of having drinks in public. This has proven not to be the case at all. One business owner indicated he felt that the patrons had been very respectful of the program. As a general rule, it appears that all of the downtown businesses are very positive about the Entertainment District.
And so with the success of the Downtown Entertainment District in the past year, the Inverness City Council is expanding the hours for the District. The proposal is for the program to be operational from Thursday to Sunday each week, instead of just during special events. The business owners appear enthusiastic about the increased times for the District. And so do the patrons in the downtown area. Several indicated that a number of cities throughout Florida have areas like the Inverness Entertainment District, and it adds to the vibrancy of the city.
There appears to be much enthusiasm for the idea of expanded hours for the district. Mayor Bob Plaisted indicates that the District has been very successful at attracting people to the downtown area and enhancing city events. He expressed his support of expanding the hours of operation for the District.
We encourage the Inverness City Council to review the successful track record of the Entertainment District with the expansion of the hours of the District. It has proven to be a great success for the city, for the businesses and for the people who come to downtown Inverness.