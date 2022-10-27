Housing prices across the United States, including Citrus County, have triggered a crisis for working-class families as well as seniors on fixed incomes who are struggling to make ends meet.
With affordable housing in high demand, the cities of Inverness and Crystal River as well as the Board of County Commissioners are working with companies to develop and build affordable housing complexes to provide housing to the workers necessary to staff stores and restaurants coming to the county and which residents say they want.
In addition to local government working with the private sector to add affordable housing, Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County has been the leading force locally, building more than 200 homes throughout the years with its major development in Citrus Springs a significant game-changer locally for individuals and families.
Catholic Charities is also in the mix, as it is working toward finishing a small complex behind Daystar in Crystal River. It wants to do more locally and is searching for property for the right price in the right location.
But in the expressed opinion of John Labriola, a candidate in the city of Inverness council race, instead of providing housing to hard-working people in the county, such development will attract Democrats and with it crime and “moral degradation.”
“In general, bringing in affordable housing (changes) the demographics of Inverness to something that’s less desirable, and trust me, it’s less desirable because I come from an area that’s overwhelmingly Democratic ... and those areas are high crime, there’s a moral degradation when you have Democrats that become the majority,” John Labriola told Inverness council members as well as citizens at a recent meeting.
It is hard to understand how he knows what the political alignment workers seeking affordable housing are likely to be. And besides, what he proposes is in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution.
The U.S. Constitution, specifically, the 14th Amendment, prevents government from making or enforcing any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.
To suggest legislation prohibiting people from access to housing, based on their race, religion, nationality, gender, sexual orientation or political affiliation is nothing short of blatantly illegal discrimination.
If one is to believe in the U.S. Constitution, then one should understand its amendments.
A representative of a nonpartisan governing body must represent all citizens equally and not propose policies that are in direct violation of the constitution.