The Homosassa River Restoration Project (HRRP) has worked tirelessly since 2016 to find funding to restore the river after decades of pollution, which turned this once first magnitude springs river from a pristine water source into an algae-infested river, especially notable at the headsprings.
The HRRP was finally successful two years ago in gaining funding and to date has received around $9 million. This went into vacuuming about 25 acres of the nasty lyngbya, an algae that invaded the river and choked out the natural vegetation. This vegetation, including eelgrass, provides oxygen for water clarity, a protective environment for smaller fish to hide from bigger predators, and a diet for the manatees, which inhabit the river.
Anyone who has snorkeled in a clean river where the eelgrass sways to and fro is reminded of the tranquility and peacefulness of, say, ballerinas dancing in the opera “Swan Lake.”
But serenity is hardly the goal of lyngbya. This nastiness doesn’t wait on hold while money is found to continue efforts to return the river to its pristine state. Think of lyngbya as Russia and the HRRP as Ukraine. There may have been some initial successes in getting rid of the lyngbya, but it is so overpowering that this algae can sweep in and destroy the efforts that have been made to clean the river and restore the environment.
State aid has essentially dried up. Steve Minguy, the HRRP’s president, said he and his team have focused on the state for funding when the HRRP began lobbying six years ago. They are continuing to do so, with the current efforts on the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and its two groups, Springs Funding and the Springs Coast Watershed. Minguy said that it’s iffy concerning these DEP resources. His fingers are crossed.
Since the smoke has cleared – at least locally – with the 2022 election cycles complete, we urge all elected officials to put on their environmental restoration hats and do the right thing: continue the cleanup of the Homosassa River.
Newly elected county commissioners Rebecca Bays and Diana Finnegan have indicated that river restoration is on their agenda. State Rep. Ralph Massullo has also carried the river restoration banner, having toured the river with HRRP board members. Newly elected state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia should also be lobbied, having replaced Sen. Wilton Simpson, a firm advocate of environmental restoration and a key member in acquiring the initial funding for the Homosassa River restoration.
Another avenue that may be beneficial is the federal level. U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis has said he’s firmly committed to environmental restoration. As Co-Chairman of the Travel and Tourism Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, he noted that the Nature Coast has in the past offered “pristine, natural beauty that residents and visitors are able to enjoy,” adding that “these treasures are critical economic resources that help fuel many sectors of our regional economy.”
Minguy said that the HRRP has never attempted to acquire federal dollars. “It’s something to try for sure,” he told the Chronicle’s editorial board.
We urge him to do so, especially since Bilirakis said, “I look forward to working with stakeholders at the local and state levels, and I will do all I can to identify potential federal sources of funding for projects such as the Homosassa River Restoration project.”
The HRRP is certainly at an important intersection in its goals of environmental restoration, and we urge the group to lobby all avenues available, including the county commission, state government and federal funding. Frankly, everyone should work together, as Bilirakis noted, to help restore the Homosassa River to its pure, clear water state that many folks remember from decades ago. It’s just the right thing to do.