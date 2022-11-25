For 22 years, the Mid-Florida Homeless Coalition has been addressing the needs of our neighbors who experience homelessness. The coalition between Citrus, Hernando, Lake and Sumter counties was formed in 2000 in order to apply for HUD Continuum of Care funds for the homeless.
Homelessness is no simple problem to solve. And with the cost of near everything increasing, more and more are finding themselves without a home. Some are on the street or in the woods, some living in hotels when they can, and others staying with family and friends.
The goal of the coalition is to get every homeless person who wants it into safe, affordable, and secure housing. The coalition operates from a Housing First model. The Housing First model originated when the rehabilitation first approach failed in the ’80s and ’90s. Housing First means get the roof over their head first and then provide supportive services and case management to address any barriers they face such as mental health or substance misuse.
By meeting a person’s basic need for housing first, they can then focus on other areas where they need to make changes. The coalition and its partner agencies, such as CASA and St. Vincent de Paul here in Citrus County, work together to support the individual and family for long-term success.
The coalition is largely funded by government grants and supplemented by contributions and non-government grants. Last year’s budget was $1.8 million, and without the coalition, would not have been available to the four counties it serves. The coalition applies for federal and state dollars on behalf of the organizations providing services throughout Citrus, Hernando, Lake and Sumter.
We applaud the coalitions efforts and are grateful to have them to help our neighbors who are struggling. What the coalition needs is more landlords willing to work with the coalition and partner agencies to provide rentals to those they serve. Lack of affordable rentals in the area is a barrier to ending homelessness. The coalition also needs the community’s help in identifying those in need of housing and refer them to Mid-Florida for a housing assessment.