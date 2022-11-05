Retirement, the golden years, the time in life that you have worked so very hard for. Many move to Citrus to enjoy retirement and reflect on life. Take up that hobby or just relax and take in all the natural beauty around us.
It also allows time to enjoy the grandchildren. To love and spoil them as only a grandparent gets to do. But, more and more often grandma and grandpa are stepping up as mom and dad.
And it isn’t just grandparents. Aunts, uncles, godparents, and family-like friends of the family are stepping in to raise children and keep them from entering the foster care system.
There are many and varied reasons that this is happening. For these children, their biological mom and/or dad are unable to provide care for them. It could be due to death, illness, addiction, mental health issues, or legal troubles that have made the parent unable to care for their child.
According to Kids Central, there are more than 14,000 children in our local area – Marion, Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and Lake counties – that are being cared for by a kinship family. These family have stepped in to care for the children in their life, but they need support financially as well as emotionally.
Kids Central has a Kinship Care Program to provide support and assistance to these caring families. The program began from a workgroup and identified the needed services and service gaps that faced caregivers.
The program provides support through case management, support groups, continuation groups, peer-to-peer connections, legal services, intergenerational activities, and resource center that provides food, clothing, and household items.
Anyone can refer a family helping to raise a child to the Kinship Care Program by calling Kids Central at 833-586-0235 or emailing them at KinshipCare@Kids CentralInc.org.