In the early 1990s, Robert Dupler began what would become a long, illustrious career in prep coaching when he joined the girls’ basketball staff as an assistant coach under Ron Allan at Lecanto High School.
Dupler honed his skills for a number of years as an assistant coach in basketball, football, softball and volleyball. But the job wasn’t just about coaching, it included many, many duties, such as doing laundry and prepping the court on game day.
His time in prep coaching wasn’t about wins, losses, playoff berths and state championships, it was about molding the next generation of civic leaders, nurses, doctors, teachers and coaches.
His successes in both athletic arenas and the lives of young adults hasn’t gone unnoticed in Citrus County or the state of Florida, as he was recently inducted into the Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA) Hall of Fame in a recent Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Hilton Oceanwalk Resort in Daytona Beach. Dupler becomes just the third coach in Citrus County, including Lecanto icon Ron Allen (2018) and Crystal River legend Earl Bramlett (2007).
Dupler, was named a finalist for the NHSACA 2020 National Assistant Girls’ Coach of the Year Award, gave credit to those he had the pleasure of coaching in his 30-year career.
“None of this is possible without the tremendous, and I mean tremendous, student-athletes I’ve been able to coach,” Dupler said. “Without the kids there are no programs, and I’ve been fortunate to have some really great kids.”
Dupler understood the biggest difference he made as a coach was the impact he had on the young lives of the players. A good coach really does have an influence on a young person’s life. A good coach cares about the student-athletes. They know success goes beyond the athletic fields.
That’s the biggest victory a coach can achieve is seeing young lives become successful in their communities or their respective careers.
Still, without the support of family, none of it would be possible, Dupler said.
“I think it’s important to note that nothing a coach accomplishes comes without the support of his family. My wife allowed me for 30 years to do what I wanted to do,” he said. “My wife, Rose, deserves the honor more than I do with all she put up with. Nothing is possible without my family and the athletes I coached.”
Dupler called the nomination an honor and the induction into the Hall of Fame humbling.
“Without good student-athletes, without successful programs – and that’s totally based on the athletes – this honor isn’t possible,” Dupler said.
We’re fortunate that Dupler, Allan, Bramlett and many others take time away from their families to work with our young people. And while we’re blessed to have three Hall of Fame coaches from Citrus, many are deserving of recognition for helping mold our youths, past, present and future.