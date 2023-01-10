As expressed in its mission stated, Habitat for Humanity (HFH) “is a nonprofit, ecumenical Christian housing ministry … that (brings) people together to build homes, neighborhoods, and hope.”
It took the organization 10 years to build the first 10 homes in Citrus County. But like a diesel engine train with many cars to pull – and like the “Little Engine That Could,” “I think I can, I think I can” – HFH gathered steam and had built 100 homes by year 20.
George Rusaw, HFH’s president and CEO, said it’s been a “fun ride” overseeing the development and growth here in the county. The organization is focused on developing a 180-home neighborhood in Citrus Springs with 40 individuals currently in the ownership development process. Rusaw told the Chronicle’s editorial board that building a neighborhood is the way to go for a variety of reasons.
First, a bond develops among homeowners because they all must mirror the same procedures. Once their application is approved, each new candidate goes to classes, identifies individual skillsets to put into place during (and after) the construction process, and follows a set of guidelines outlined in his/her contract. Next, everyone puts in more than 300 hours of “sweat equity” volunteerism either working on their home’s construction or helping in one of HFH’s retail stores. Working on their new home brings a sense of self-worth, pride, and responsibility. After all, the most famous carpenter in history was Jesus Christ. More recently, the most famous carpenter for HFH is Jimmy Carter, who has pounded many a nail with his hammer for this organization. These two are wonderful role models for Habitat homeowners to emulate. Also, each homeowner pays $2,000 toward their closing costs.
Once construction is completed a formal dedication occurs, and the keys are handed over to the new homeowner. Rusaw shared a story of two recent dedications in which HFH’s office workers clandestinely put up a Christmas tree inside each home. The new homeowners were given the keys to open the front door and were overwhelmed by the sight of the lights and ornaments and goodwill the trees represented.
As mentioned, bonding continues after the new homeowner moves into their home. A group chat develops, encompassing phone and text messaging, as well as block parties. Rusaw noted that by the time a family moves into their home, they already have developed an extended family of like-minded folks outside their house.
It cannot be stressed too much that HFH is not providing a handout, but a hand up. Every person meets certain minimum requirements and must demonstrate steady employment. These are folks who can’t qualify for a conventional mortgage because they don’t have the financial resources and don’t make a lot of money. Examples are individuals who have support service jobs in school systems and hospitals.
Citrus Springs is a prime location for HFH’s neighborhood because so many Citrus County and Citrus Springs residents go to work in Marion County. The Citrus Springs location is environmentally conscious also because it has water and sewer lines instead of wells and septic systems. There are street lights for safety, and high speed internet so that school-age children can have access to online education.
We applaud Habitat for Humanity’s efforts. They have developed a foundation that should be emulated. HFH worked in a vacuum during a Covid-responsible 13-month stretch and maintained their focus and achieved their goals. Sadly, however, no county official ever showed up to view their progress and give them a pat on the back.
We urge the county and other groups and individuals to turn a spotlight on HFH and assist this organization as each one is able. And we feel that Habitat for Humanity is a blueprint to be copied as Citrus County goes through its spurting growth development.