There are scores of nonprofit organizations in Citrus County doing great deeds, day in and day out. During the holiday season, they go above and beyond and there are many in full swing right now as Christmas approaches.
The Christmas holiday season is the time for giving and as the saying goes, it’s better to give than receive. And with many families struggling on a daily basis, there are a lot of nonprofit organizations that need the community’s help. And we can each play a role, because thankfully the holidays tend to bring out the giving spirit in all of us and give us opportunities to lend a helping hand.
While many of us are blessed to wake up each morning, especially on Christmas, to a warm house filled with laughter, excitement and plenty of food, unfortunately some of our neighbors might not know where they’ll find their next meal.
As such, no donation during this magical time is too small to make miracles happen. Every cent donated becomes help in the form of food, housing, Christmas gifts and much more for those individuals and families in need of a helping hand who would otherwise be forgotten.
This is a chance to touch a family’s life and make a direct impact by showing our neighbors and children that the world is full of kindness and love. People need to see a light, a beacon of hope. There’s no better time than Christmas, as we celebrate our Savior’s birth, he reminded us to be the “light of the world.”
Be that light this holiday season.