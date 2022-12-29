Ginger West the founder and executive director of the Citrus County Family Resource Center died on Dec. 18, 2022. Undoubtedly, she went directly to Heaven, to see her Lord and to be reunited with her husband, John West, who died in 2001.
Ginger is known by so many for her tireless and all-consuming advocacy for the less fortunate in our county. The homeless; people who needed food or transportation; those who had medical issues and could not afford a doctor visit; those who needed help attempting to navigate the complexities of government assistance; and children in need of Christmas. She loved and cared for them all. And through the years, she inspired so many of us here in Citrus County to come alongside her and work with her on the mission she was put on this earth to accomplish.
Perhaps the Resource Center is primarily known for its Christmas project. People, churches and community organizations “adopt” children at Christmastime who, but for this project, might not have any Christmas at all. For the past number of years, the Center has provided Christmas presents for more than 2,000 Citrus County kids. The program started many years ago in the Inverness Badcock Store that Ginger and her husband, John, owned. Over the years, the project grew and moved to temporary locations each Christmas, until a building was purchased several years ago and the Resource Center had a permanent home.
Each year, Ginger inspired her multitude of Elves who worked round the clock to get Christmas ready. There were Sponsor Elves, Wrapping Elves, and Processing Elves who were all dedicated to Santa Ginger’s workshop. There was always a deadline for finishing up the project several days before Christmas. But on more than one occasion, Ginger was known to have been at the Resource Center on Christmas morning, making up gift packages for children who had somehow dropped through the cracks.
Through the years, Ginger received many honors, among them was recognition by the Chamber of Commerce and being named the Chronicle’s Citizen of the Year in 1980. But public recognition was not what drove Ginger. She shunned the spotlight. Her inspiration came from helping those who needed help and assistance the most.
Ginger West had a deep and abiding faith, in the face of what oftentimes seemed like impossible situations to others. She persisted in believing and all the while she personally continued to do the heavy lifting. She had faith that the children would have Christmas each year. She had faith that folks could have food and clothing and needed medicine. She had faith that the Resource Center could find a permanent location where she could spearhead all of the works of the Center. She had a deep faith in the good people of Citrus County, that they would join her in the work of the Center. And through the years, her faith was rewarded.
Citrus County has been exceedingly blessed to have had Ginger West in our midst. She worked tirelessly for good and inspired many other individuals to do the same. Her death has created a huge hole in our community’s fabric of goodwill. We can pay the greatest tribute to the memory of Ginger West by continuing her good works in providing for the needs of others. She will not be forgotten.