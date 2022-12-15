Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
What a night of celebration! At the annual Galaxy of Stars event, the Citrus County Education Foundation and the Citrus County School District came together to recognize this year’s Best of the Best teachers and support personnel in our county. Every year, each district school names winners in both the Teacher of the Year category and the School-Related Employee of the Year category. These winners then compete for top honors in the state.
In determining the annual county winners, there is a rigorous process that the winners go through before the final decisions are made. Each candidate completes an application packet that includes a working video; their resume and credentials; and testimonials from students, other teachers and community members. Finally, each school winner is interviewed by the committee that makes the determination of Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year. The selection of the winners is kept under wraps until the night of the Galaxy of the Stars event.
Each year, the Education Foundation works to create an exceptional evening of celebration for all of the school winners. Many people describe the evening as the Oscars of Education. The room where the event is held is decorated in a fashion to rival any Hollywood event. A beautiful dinner is presented to the attendees. Each winner receives a “goody” bag and monetary award. During the gala evening, each school winner is presented to the audience and their accomplishments are highlighted before the final announcement of the County winners.
This year’s winners are Citrus High School math teacher Lita Stanton and Lecanto Primary School paraprofessional/ESE Angelica Lefevers. Interestingly, Ms. Stanton’s mother was selected as Citrus County’s Teacher of the Year 23 years ago. As countywide honorees, each received an additional monetary award and this year, Jenkins Auto Group presented each of them with a car.
These winners will now begin the process of competing for the Florida Teacher of the Year and the Florida School-Related Employee of the Year. In past years, Citrus County has been proud to be the home of winners in both categories. Additionally, Citrus County has had a number of years when our county winners are among the top five finishers at the state level. We wish Ms. Stanton and Ms. Lefevers the best of luck in the statewide competition.
The Galaxy of Stars event showcases the excellent teachers and support personnel in our Citrus County School System. It is a time to honor those who have excelled and worked at the highest level of their profession. This program is recognition of the incredibly talented, dedicated and caring individuals who we have working with our students, day in and day out. It is no surprise that our school system enjoys an excellent reputation. It is because of all of the professionals who were recognized at the Galaxy of Stars evening.
Thank you to the Citrus County Education Foundation for an amazing evening honoring the Best of the Best in our school system.