Imagine this Citrus County Chronicle headline: “County’s newspaper of record shutters its doors.”
Such a fateful headline would greatly impact our county’s sense of community by removing a vital and reliable source of local information. No more would there be coverage of local politics, community happenings, high school sports, business offerings, cultural activities, charitable events, public notices, obituary postings – and the list goes on.
While Citrus County’s fate of becoming a local news desert is certainly not imminent, the demise of hometown newspapers over the past two decades has been concerning.
An extensive study by the University of North Carolina released in January 2020 found that of the 9,000 newspapers published in 2004, 2,100 small and mid-sized hometown newspapers had shuttered their doors, leaving their residents without any local reporting, either in print or digital.
The news deserts are continuing to expand as local newspapers grapple with today’s inflationary times. Challenged by rising personnel, newsprint, operational and delivery costs, more hometown newspapers are being driven to reduce their news coverage or cease operations.
One of the greatest economic challenges for hometown newspapers, however, is Big Tech platforms, such as Google and Facebook.
Big Tech benefits tremendously every time it uses the journalist content of local newspapers to fuel their platforms. Yet, despite receiving steep advertising fees, Big Tech has been unwilling to pay them for their journalistic content. As a result, hometown newspapers are being clobbered by Big Tech platforms in a David and Goliath competition for advertising dollars.
Concerned about the continuing demise of hometown newspapers, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) was introduced in March 2021 with strong bipartisan support in Congress to allow them to negotiate jointly for fair compensation from Big Tech digital platforms that profit from accessing their journalistic content.
Not surprisingly, Big Tech and its supporters assert that the bill is a double-edged sword that could have such unintended consequences as changing U.S. copyright laws, stifling the free flow of information, and creating a media cartel.
Proponents of the JCPA counter that by requiring fair payment from Big Tech when it accesses or crawls locally published articles, increasing the bargaining leverage with Big Tech, and underwriting investment in journalists and newsroom personnel, it helps level the playing field for hometown newspapers.
As a vital source of information for communities across our nation, local journalism is the bedrock of our representative democracy. As such, the JCPA merits a Senate floor vote before the current congressional session ends several weeks from now. Failure to do so will only hasten the trend of hometown newspapers shuttering their doors, resulting in hundreds of more news deserts across our nation to the detriment of their communities.
As a resident of a news desert in Missouri’s Pulaski County wistfully lamented, “Losing a newspaper is like losing the heartbeat of a town.”