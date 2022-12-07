Although December is a time for holiday joy, it should also be a time for remembering two momentous World War II battles that changed the course of history – Pearl Harbor and the Battle of the Bulge.
During the early hours of a tranquil Sunday morning on Dec. 7, 1941, America’s isolationist slumber was shattered by Imperial Japan’s surprise attack with waves of high-level bombers, torpedo bombers and fighter planes on American naval and military forces at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Despite the valiant defense by U.S. forces, the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s ships of war were sunk or set afire in just 90 minutes with a breathtaking casualty toll of 2,403 killed, including 2,008 sailors, 109 marines, 218 soldiers and 68 civilians.
This surprise attack that forever “will live in infamy” unified America as never before by inspiring the patriotic spirit, selfless sacrifice and dauntless determination of its Greatest Generation not only in battle, but also on the home front.
Several years later on the frigid, still morning of Dec. 16, 1944, in France’s Ardennes region, U.S. forces were caught off guard when Hitler rolled the dice one last time to push the Allies back to the sea with a surprise attack by 410,000 German troops.
German forces quickly overran some sectors to create a 60-mile-deep penetration in American lines that became known as the Battle of the Bulge. For six weeks, ceaseless combat raged in bitter, freezing cold with American forces heroically and tenaciously prevailing at the cost of 90,000 casualties.
Both of these December battles had a momentous impact on America and, for that matter, the world.
Prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor, America had been reluctant to enter World War II. Following the devastating attack, America no longer took comfort in the perceived security provided by two great oceans. Realizing that its future security rested in engagement with the world – not isolation – America has since taken a leading world role.
With the American Battle of the Bulge victory being Nazi Germany’s dying gasp, Winston Churchill called it the most important American battle of the war because it assured the Allies’ unconditional victory in Europe.
These two December battles stand as the Greatest Generation’s finest moments because it was their indomitable fighting spirit and tenacious determination that inspired America to lift itself up from the depth of defeat at Pearl Harbor to the pinnacle of ultimate victory over Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany.
Given the challenges facing America today, we can ill afford to lose sight of the core lesson of these two momentous December battles that unity of purpose and selfless sacrifice are fundamental to victory.