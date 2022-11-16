Isn’t it great when you get to do something you wanted to do anyway, but the activity also serves a higher community purpose? Here’s an opportunity for just that: attend the Fall 2022 book sale at the Homosassa Library on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. You’ll take home some great deals and your purchase will help the library with the extras that make it a special place.

The twice-yearly book sales are put on by Friends of the Homosassa Library, an all-volunteer organization that contributes more than $10,000 and many hours to the library annually. Because of Friends’ efforts, library managers have been able to obtain new books and materials, children’s early literacy computers, custom furniture, and community room improvements that include repainting plus room-darkening shades to facilitate programs requiring a projector.

