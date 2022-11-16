Isn’t it great when you get to do something you wanted to do anyway, but the activity also serves a higher community purpose? Here’s an opportunity for just that: attend the Fall 2022 book sale at the Homosassa Library on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. You’ll take home some great deals and your purchase will help the library with the extras that make it a special place.
The twice-yearly book sales are put on by Friends of the Homosassa Library, an all-volunteer organization that contributes more than $10,000 and many hours to the library annually. Because of Friends’ efforts, library managers have been able to obtain new books and materials, children’s early literacy computers, custom furniture, and community room improvements that include repainting plus room-darkening shades to facilitate programs requiring a projector.
You may be wondering, “Didn’t the library have a book sale recently in Inverness?” You’re right: FOCCLS – Friends of the Citrus County Library System – did hold its autumn mega book sale in October at the fairgrounds in Inverness. It also has a Spring sale there. FOCCLS encompasses the Friends groups from four of the county’s five public libraries (Beverly Hills, Crystal River, Floral City and Inverness). The Homosassa Friends group is a separate entity, though, and raises funds just for the Homosassa library.
However, as library director Eric Head points out, it’s a county library system, so materials from all the libraries are available to all patrons. New books or materials purchased in Homosassa can be checked out by someone in Inverness, for example, or those obtained by Beverly Hills can be used by Floral City patrons. And the funds raised by the umbrella group FOCCLS, a 501c3 organization, are distributed to all the Friends groups for their libraries.
Having the Homosassa library sale separate from the mega-sale in Inverness serves a purpose. With the sale in Homosassa, the county’s west side is covered, especially helpful for those who can’t travel across the county for the mega-sale. And it’s a more intimate environment – in the library itself, versus the mega-sale that’s staged in the cavernous fairgrounds auditorium.
All the Friends groups work well together, combine forces when needed, and meet often to ensure they are all getting the most out of their efforts and supporting the library system in the best way possible. Together, over the years, they have raised more than $1.4 million for the Citrus County Library System.
Our libraries are living, breathing entities. New books and materials keep them fresh and up-to-date, week in and week out. The extras, like the permanent Winslow Homer print exhibit in Homosassa, and the children’s literacy computers, don’t happen without the Friends.
The Friends groups are the library system’s unsung heroes. Not only do they contribute funds, Friends put in thousands of volunteer hours every year, care deeply about the libraries and advocate on their behalf. And they never ask for or seek recognition. They do it because they love the library.
As Eric Head told the Chronicle, “The staff could not do what we do without the support and effort of our Friends of the Library. They are the finest example of what is good and right in our community. They are what I think of when it comes to civic pride. The public library is for everyone and they do all that they can to ensure we have as much as possible in our libraries so that everyone in our community can benefit from it. I can think of no better way for someone to support their local library than to become a member of the Friends.”