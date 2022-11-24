As is tradition, members of the Chronicle Editorial Board share thankful thoughts every year on Thanksgiving Day. We wish all in Citrus County a happy holiday.
“All across America, we gather this week with the people we love to give thanks to God for the blessings in our lives.” – George W. Bush
My precious children, loving husband, extended family and a close circle of true friends who are like family all provide unconditional love and support throughout the year. I am so blessed and grateful and could not imagine doing life without them.
Let’s all take a moment to give thanks to God for the blessings in our lives. Happy Thanksgiving!
— Trina Murphy, publisher
I’m thankful for my three wonderfully, amazing children who brighten my day, allow me to tell not so funny “Dad jokes.” I’m thankful they make me laugh.
I’m thankful for my friends who are providing that much-needed pick me up, whether it’s just a simple text or lunch break full of laughs, even at our own expense.
I’m thankful for my running friends, who are nothing short of encouraging, motivating and inspirational.
I’m thankful for amazing coworkers.
I wish all of you reading this today a joyful Thanksgiving.
— Jeff Bryan, editor
This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for the kindness and understanding of my friends, family and coworkers, who were there for me through difficult times and times of great joy. Through them, I’ve learned to not sweat the little things and temper the big problems. I’m thankful for the random acts of kindness I’ve seen in people I barely know. It gives me great hope for a better 2023.
— Brian LaPeter, managing editor
The word “Thanksgiving,” which combines “thanks” and “giving,” carries a two-fold message for Thanksgiving Day.
It is a time for offering thanks to our Creator for the many blessings bestowed upon us as a people that have made America the best land to call home.
It is also a time for giving by providing substance, hope and encouragement to those in our community in need of a helping hand, not only at Thanksgiving, but throughout the year.
So as we celebrate this Thanksgiving Day, may each of us offer our thanks by finding it in our hearts to live the message of Jesus, “It is more blessed to give than to receive.”
— Curt Ebitz, citizen member
Clinical trials show that gratitude can be good medicine, having dramatic and lasting effects on a person’s life.
There’s so much to be thankful for, and we should invest a few mindful moments every day in being grateful.
Going from the cosmic to the everyday, I particularly appreciate the now-widespread use of Zoom and other online meeting programs that facilitate doing business from home. That one is a bit of love-hate, but overall it’s a positive.
— Rebecca Martin, citizen member
Even in a period of thanksgiving, It is easy to complain about issues like the cost of gas and groceries. But as I spend more for these, I am thankful that I have the resources to pay for them, and thankful for the freedom to choose where to buy them.
At this time of the year I am forcefully reminded that there are people here in our community who do not have resources with which to provide shelter for their families and purchase gas and groceries. As the poet William Blake once wrote, “it is an easy thing to rejoice in the tents of prosperity” and to forget about those who do not share the prosperity.
My hope for this time of the year is that having the prosperity to buy gas and groceries, even as we complain about price, we do not forget those who are not as fortunate.
— Mac Harris, citizen member
This year my heart is so full of thanks for all of the blessings that I have. I have so many blessings that I cannot count them all. Here are a few of the big ones.
First of all, I am blessed to live in a country where I can freely worship without constraints. I have no reason to fear as I enter my church on Sundays.
I am grateful to live in Citrus County where so many people care about their fellow citizens by participating in food giveaways, preparing gifts for children and seniors at Christmas, fighting homelessness, awarding scholarships to students and giving money to worthy charitable organizations.
I have sufficient resources to provide for my needs. I have a roof over my head and food in my kitchen.
I have longtime friends who have always been here for me and have protected my back.
And finally I saved the best for last. God has blessed me with an amazing family. My parents raised my two sisters and me to be responsible citizens and to care for others. I am blessed that my father at 94 is still alive. I have two wonderful children who have grown up to be loving and kind individuals. And I am Honey (a.k.a. grandmother) to eight fabulous grandkids who are all growing up way too fast.
God has been very good to me. My heart is full of thankfulness.
— Trish Thomas, citizen member
I have overcome so many concerns and fears that have been with me for decades, and I’m thankful for my freedom. I’ve become a pescatarian over the past two-plus years and haven’t looked back to offloading my protein dependence on meat and chicken. Fish and shellfish are at the drop of a line or the turn of the tides here on the Homosassa River and provide an evening meal at my doorstep. I truly feel this has been made possible by my wonderful, loving wife, Darlene. She is my best friend, my confessor, my advisor and the light of my life. We are both fortunate to have four wonderful successful children and numerous grandchildren. For some reason, the grandchildren look forward to visiting us and even phoning us on occasion to talk with Papa and Granny D. We’ll be with one of our children and her family this Thanksgiving, and what better way to celebrate. We wish all of you peace, love, and tranquility this season.
— Don Hiers, citizen member
I am thankful for the wonderful family my husband and I have created together. I am thankful and proud of my three children and the unique personalities and talents they each possess. I truly cannot imagine a life without them in it. They bring such joy and laughter to my world. I am also very thankful for my loving and supportive husband. He is both a partner to me and an amazing dad to our kids.
— Sunshine Arnold, citizen member