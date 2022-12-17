When Dinky Dough garbage service suddenly shut down, it left customers in a quandry. What they thought was a reasonable priced garbage company with good customer service was gone in the blink of an eye.
The company only started a year ago and was picking up business as many other garbage services raised rates, so its sudden demise came as both a surprise and a disappointment to customer.
But its creation and ultimate closing was more than the story of one small company that failed. It was a symbol of the failure of the Citrus County Commission to enact measures to create universal garbage collection in the county.
Despite population growth in the county, and multiple discussions of enacting a universal garbage ordinance, Citrus County garbage collection is basically free market, where multiple providers bid to provide service, or homeowners can take garbage to the landfill themselves.
What this means is that if you live in a subdivision where there are many houses relatively close together, you may be able to secure bids from multiple suppliers. But if you live where houses are further apart, your options may be more limited, and service may be more expensive.
With this kind of market, there are multiple garbage trucks going down some streets, while there are few or no trucks on some roads, and there are many examples of illegal dumping, particularly with large items such as sofas and mattresses.
For almost three decades now, county commissioners have discussed universal garbage, but each time it got near decision time, they kicked the can down the road.
Three years ago, the commission moved closer to enacting universal garbage by starting the three year clock mandated by state law to give adequate notification of changes to regulation affecting those companies offering garbage service in the area.
However, late last year when the commission got specific bids and set a hearing on universal garbage, the hearing room was filled with a hostile crowd of garbage haulers and their supporters and the commission punted once again and stopped the clock, ending any further discussion of universal garbage.
And now we have a new commission, with two new members who during their campaigns for office said they support universal garbage collection. We encourage this commission to finally deal with the issue and end the wasteful system we now have in place, where many garbage trucks go down the same street to collect waste and people living in less populated areas of the county are fortunate to get anyone to service their residence.
Universal garbage had been kicked down the street for almost three decades now, and it is time to stop delaying the final decision.
We encourage our commissioners to have the courage of their convictions and to recognize that there will be opposition to universal garbage, and that this opposition is primarily individuals who have a vested economic interest in keeping the situation as it is.