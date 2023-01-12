Not even hotelier Dr. Paresh Desai is immune from inflation, supply chain and labor issues.
Unfortunately those problems have led to significant delays in the opening of the much anticipated Woodspring Suites in downtown Inverness.
While Desai was set to celebrate the opening of his new 72-room hotel well before the holidays and Inverness’ fall festivities – as well as have most of the long-term suites rented to doctors’ participating in HCA Florida Citrus Hospital residency program, traveling nurses, and other visitors to Inverness’ medical facilities – the economic issues were too much to overcome.
Despite ordering supplies for the project a year ago, Desai explained, many items arrived several months late. And because of that, the normal workflow and inspections were badly disrupted. There was also an issue with finding enough local skilled laborers, forcing him and his project manager to outsource jobs to out-of-state workers.
Due to the delays, cost overruns and labor issues, the project is four months behind schedule and 15 percent over the proposed cost. Desai remains optimistic.
“Hope is the main thing,” Desai told the Chronicle while walking through the three-story unfinished hotel on Seminole Avenue.
While others might point to national retailers and their ability to construct new stores and restaurants in a matter of months, one must remember that Desai is a small, independent entrepreneur. He, like many small builders and developers, do not have the buying power or have his own personal supply chain to avoid delays.
It’s unfortunate, but like Desai, we are optimistic the project will make up ground and move toward completion sooner rather than later. Desai, who has done more than 10 hotel projects and called this one the “most difficult yet” knows this is a “special project.”
“And … things like this happen. What can you do? Like I said, hope is the main thing.”
We hope there are no more bumps in the road for Desai’s project.