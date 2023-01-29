Dementia is perhaps our most feared medical condition, even above cancer, heart disease and stroke. This is not surprising because dementia lasts eight to 12 years after diagnosis, and it eventually can require years of around-the-clock care. It is expensive, exhausting for the care partner and traumatic for everyone involved.
Dementia is not a specific disease but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, though there are multiple other causes.
Though dementia mostly affects older adults, it is not a part of normal aging. According to the Alzheimer Society, age-associated memory impairment includes things like on occasion not remembering passwords or the name of a high school classmate, but it does not noticeably interrupt daily life and does not affect your ability to complete tasks as you usually would.
Dementia includes the loss of cognitive functioning — thinking, remembering, learning, and reasoning — and behavioral abilities to the extent that it interferes with a person's quality of life and activities.
Because there may be confusion between age-associated memory impairment and dementia, dementia is often undiagnosed until the person begins exhibiting symptoms beyond normal age-associated forgetfulness.
And once a medical diagnosis of dementia is made the news is frightening to a spouse or other family member, who may be terrified because they do not know what to do, how to deal with the individual, and what resources may be available for support.
This was the situation facing Debbie Selsavage when her husband was diagnosed with dementia. Selsavage is one of the founders of the for-profit consulting firm Coping with Dementia and co-founder of the nonprofit Dementia Education with her life and business partner Ed Youngblood.
Selsavage’s husband spent time in the Baker Act system and in a psychiatric hospital before she found a place in another county that offered compassionate care and let her husband find peace for four months before he died in 2010.
After the death of her husband, she became involved in the long-term care community, and at about this time met Youngblood a former nonprofit manager and owner of his own publishing company. Together, they saw the need to spread the word on compassionate care and other types of person-centered care for those with dementia that had helped Selsavage’s husband.
They went to churches and libraries and tried to help family caregivers who did not know much about dementia or how it might affect the person they were caring for. Since starting her company in 2015, Selsavage has facilitated more than 600 free care partner support groups and conducted training at no charge for more than 5,000 family care partners.
The two of them created a certification program where churches and businesses could become a Certified Dementia Friendly place. They also created a monthly e-newsletter to stay in touch with clients and inform people of dementia related news and events.
In addition to the people they reach through workshops and speaking engagements they have a column in the Chronicle. In 2018, they were recognized as Healthcare Heroes for the work they have done to bring dementia out of the shadows. That year they jointly created the nonprofit Dementia Education Inc., which is dedicated to helping the public understand dementia,
Youngbloos is president of the nonprofit and Selsavage is among the community leaders serving on the board. Youngblood earlier told the Chronicle that the mission of Dementia Education is not to conduct research into the causes of dementia, but rather to advance the understanding of memory diseases in ways that will result in improved compassionate care for individuals living with dementia and to support their care partners and families.
The two of them work together in both the for-profit and nonprofit businesses. Coping with Dementia’s training for for-profit businesses and professional dementia care organizations are fee-based, but all of its family care partner workshops, training for nonprofits, support groups, and its public speaking are free.
Youngblood told the Chronicle that the focus of Dementia Education is on the task of care and education in support for the thousands of families that are already on the journey of dementia.
Their ultimate goal is to create in Citrus County an institute for the research, study and teaching of techniques of person-centered compassionate care for individuals living with dementia.
This is an admirable goal, because with the aging population in the county, dementia will continue to be a challenge in the county.
The most recent census showed that 36 percent of Citrus County is over 65. With a population now over 158,000, there are about 76,000 people over 65 in the county. According to the Alzheimer’s Association approximately one in 10 individuals over 65 will develop some kind of dementia, so this issue will eventually affect a significant number of Citrus County residents.
Knowing more about the disease and where to go for both information and assistance is a long-term benefit to both those suffering from the disease and particularly to their caregivers.
The Dementia Education nonprofit has no staff, and its board makes up its volunteers. If is funded by donations and fund-raising events, specifically the Citrus County Walk Aware for Alzheimer’s that has taken place annually since 2017.
Selsavage and Youngblood have jointly made a difference in Citrus County. As the Chronicle said five years ago, they have brought dementia out of the shadows, and they have led the way in developing education programs on compassionate care for those suffering from the disease. For all of the above reasons, we have named Dementia Education the nonprofit of the year.