When flying in formation, there is always a lead aircraft followed by another flying off the right of and behind the lead. The pilot in the following aircraft is referred to as the “wingman” because he or she looks ahead and behind to protect the lead aircraft.
For the late Capt. Tom Davis, U.S. Navy, retired, being a wingman came naturally because he always placed his country and community above self.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Born to fly, Davis proudly earned the naval aviator Wings of Gold in 1948 to begin his lifelong love affair with flying that spawned a highly successful naval aviation career of 33 years as a fighter pilot and a post-Navy career of more than four decades as Citrus County’s general aviation icon.
As a naval aviator, Davis distinguished himself in both the Korean and Vietnam wars, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross and three Air Medals for acts of heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. A consummate leader, he was selected for the coveted command of a jet training squadron of 85 aircraft, 80 flight instructors, 320 maintenance personnel and 120 students.
Exemplifying the military credo of “retired but still serving,” Davis started a flight school at the Crystal River Airport within days of his retirement from the Navy in 1978. In short order, his flight school put the Crystal River Airport on the aviation map by becoming a highly regarded international training destination for pilots from scores of countries worldwide.
In 1983, Davis leased the Crystal River Airport from the county and volunteered to operate it as its fixed base operator. Over the next four decades, he doggedly pursued government grants and other funding sources to transform the airport from two dirt runways and a single hangar to paved runways, instrument approaches, and quintupled hangar space with an annual economic benefit of $5.5 million for the county.
A visionary who promoted the economic, recreational and public safety benefits of community airports, Davis was in the forefront of county airport improvements that have lifted general aviation in Citrus County from the dark ages of the early 1980s to its bright positioning for the future.
Understanding the importance of preparing the next generation of aviators, Davis instituted the John E. Kirk Scholarship in 1992. Named in honor of Davis’ squadron commander during the Korean War, it has encouraged the next generation to carry forward their shared love of flying by providing a local high school senior private pilot training each year.
While Davis’ departure from earth is a great loss, he bequests a remarkable legacy of piloting Citrus County’s general aviation to new heights that will live on each time a former student takes off somewhere in the world or an aircraft touches down at Crystal River’s Capt. Tom Davis Field.