The next time you taste your water you might want to thank our county’s water department for being able to provide not only a good water product, but one that beat all other regions in the state during a recent contest.
Each of Florida’s 67 counties is located within one of 12 regions in the state. Citrus County is in Region IV, which includes seven counties, including massive Hillsborough, Polk and Pinellas. Every region held a preliminary contest last October to determine which water facility would represent the area at the Florida Section of the American Water Works Association’s (FSAWWA) Fall Conference. The county’s utility division submitted a specimen from the Charles A. Black (CAB) supply facility in Citrus Hills, the largest water source in the county.
There are at least three other county water sources but they all get their water from the same aquifer and all are treated the same way. And the county’s submission of the CAB water sample won out over 19 total competitors in Region IV. In turn, the county’s water sample was voted the best of the best at the state contest of regional winners at the Hyatt Grand Cypress in Orlando in November.
The contest wasn’t based on scientific measures. But taste, odor, clarity, and color were the criteria used to judge each region’s specimen. And the Citrus Hills facility won bragging rights for the best water in Florida. Next up is the national contest in Toronto to be held in June.
Pam London-Exner, past vice chairperson for Region IV, FSAWWA, said that surface water doesn’t normally do well in these types of contests. Rather, ground water systems with the right mineral content – referred to as “sweet water” – usually prevail. She also said there are about 2,000 licensed water facilities in the state, so the county can really puff its chest out for winning this contest.
Ken Cheek, the county’s director of water resources told the editorial board that “we are very fortunate to have a high quality groundwater resource in Citrus County that no only serves as the source for our drinking water system, but is also the same water source that feeds our three first order magnitude spring systems and coastal estuaries.”
Indeed, we are fortunate to have blue ribbon water, and, if fact, any water source at all for our consumption. Not long ago, there were “water wars” in which large utilities fought for water rights and sources as requirements exceeded capacity. Unfortunately for Pinellas County, there is no local water resource for its citizens, and that county has to get its supply from Hillsborough County and other areas. The southern portion of Hillsborough County, in fact, has outbuilt its infrastructure and is facing significant water issues, according to London-Exner.
Speaking of substantial issues? How would we feel if we lived in Jackson, Mississippi, or Flint, Michigan? Sweet water in those two cities has come from bottled water recently because their water supplies were and are tainted. Jackson, MS had a critical supply issue resulting from an ageing water treatment plant following severe flooding. We also remember the Flint, Michigan, water crisis in which high levels of lead were found in that city’s supply. Twelve deaths from Legionnaire Disease were also attributed to that water.
We might have ongoing issues with the condition of some of our natural resources, but drinking water isn’t one of them. We urge our county residents to lift a glass of “sweet water” with a hearty toast in recognition of a treasured natural water supply.