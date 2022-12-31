For the period ending Sept. 30, the county has seen the tourist tax, or “bed tax,” increase significantly to $3.12 million. That’s a 21 percent increase from the previous year. We don’t want to burden you with numbers, but there have been substantial increases for the past three years, including the COVID year of 2020.
Residents should give a resounding, “Whew!” when learning of these numbers. Part of that response should be the understanding that no county resident had to pay any of this tax. This tourism tax, or more commonly the “bed” tax, comes from tourists and others who stay at motels, hotels, RV parks, campgrounds, and short-term rentals. The tax is currently 5 percent and goes into a line-item account in the county’s Tourist Development Council (TDC). By law, the money is used for tourism-related capital improvements.
Two major factors are responsible for the large increases in the bed tax in recent years. One is the advertising focus of the TDC itself in promoting Citrus County. The other is the state’s Visit Florida website (www.visitflorida.com), which promotes smaller outdoor-related destinations like beaches, parks, and springs. We’re fortunate to be able to provide attractive activities like these for tourists. King’s Bay is more appealing than ever with Save Crystal River’s focus on cleaning up the water and restoring the environment, the redevelopment of the downtown area, and the construction of the Riverwalk. It also hasn’t hurt that National Geographic published an article on our manatees in its January 2022 issue.
As John Pricher, director of the TDC, told the Chronicle’s editorial board, Citrus County is “positioned perfectly for outdoor activities and smaller groups.” He noted that it is stressful for families to go to large theme parks. A part of that stress is the financial cost. According to the website, Insider, a family of four spends more than $6,000 to go to Disney World. The TDC doesn’t keep these kind of figures, but as Pricher said, visitors can do as much or as little as he or she wishes in taking advantage of outdoor activities and can have unique experiences at affordable prices. One of those unique experiences was noted by County Commissioner Holly Davis. Davis, a member of the TDC, said that enjoying the manatees are “our bread and butter.” And the cost is minimal.
We agree with both Pricher’s and Davis’ comments. But sustaining the growth in tourist tax income is an issue. We feel there are other avenues for increasing revenue from tourists, including adding a 1-cent sales tax, which requires voter approval. There has been historic resistance to this pathway, but most every county in the state has a local option sales tax, as do many municipalities. What the tax can do is decrease the cost of road improvements on residents. Tourists provide 25 percent to 28 percent of the tax income, which means that our road maintenance costs can be discounted by out of state tourists who also use our roadways.
We recognize there are numerous arguments against a local option sales tax, but we wonder what is the solution. As one local official said on condition of anonymity, “We need to pick our poison” if we are going to efficiently address issues like our crumbling roadways.
We started by saying the bed tax has increased yearly which stands to reckon since tourism is up. Let’s consider implementing a tool that 99 other Florida jurisdictions have enacted which is to collect a 1-cent sales tax that can only be used toward infrastructure to improve our roadways. A benefit is that not only residents, but tourist’s purchases would help support this new revenue.
If we can get tourists to provide a large part of the income needed for specific improvements through a penny sales tax, the Chronicle supports this method.