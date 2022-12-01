‘Growth is coming,” everyone says. “We have to plan for it.”
Well, that’s half-right. We do have to plan for the future, but in fact growth isn’t “coming” – it’s already here. Citrus County’s population has jumped some 13 percent over the past 10 years, and there are no signs of slowing.
That’s according to USA Facts, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that relies on publicly available government data from a variety of fields to present facts that “every American deserves to see.” Its interactive website allows users to study and compare population and other trends from the year of your choosing starting with 1972 right up until 2021, the most recent year data are available.
See for yourself: https://tinyurl.com/2ezn978z.
It’s fascinating. But more importantly, it should also set off some major alarm bells. You’ve heard the saying, “failing to plan is planning to fail.” If Citrus County doesn’t get serious about our nascent strategic plan and its implementation, the county will fail – and that means losing all we hold dear. As Will Rogers famously said, even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.
“The key is to shape the growth into something that’s going to have as minimal an impact on our Nature Coast as possible,” said county commissioner Holly Davis, the BOCC’s chief planning proponent. “The strategic plan is critical for this.”
The strategic plan’s vision is, “Citrus County – Where nature and community thrive.” The four major areas of focus are Economy, Environment, Quality of Life, and Governance. That means protecting and preserving our natural resources, plus doing whatever’s necessary to ensure we retain our much-celebrated small-town values and sustainability.
Although many in the county would just like to slam the door shut, it’s much too late for that. Since the best way to predict the future is to invent it, we should instead imagine our ideal future then work to make it happen.
Citrus County is a retiree haven that’s fueled by a service economy. More than 36 percent of the population is over 65, many of them veterans. A number of new chain stores plan to establish here, probably because their marketing studies show that with our population jump and the Suncoast Parkway, it’s a good financial bet – but they’re just adding to the service economy. Most of those jobs are not head-of-household level positions.
We need smart planning and development to provide for the folks who will work in that service economy; that includes housing and transportation alternatives. We also need economic development that provides for the missing middle – like those recently spotlighted by the Chamber of Commerce as the “40-under-Forty” up-and-coming leaders. We need to create and provide opportunities that make choosing Citrus County attractive to younger folks.
We also need serious attention to physical development locations and standards. What happened elsewhere in Florida with the recent hurricanes could happen here. The county is vulnerable, especially thinking about the wisdom of “hide from the wind, run from the water.”
In short, there’s a lot we should already be doing and thinking about to ensure that the Citrus County of tomorrow is what we want it to be. The strategic planning now underway is key. Demand communication from county leaders, proof of implementation, and guidance on how we can all help realize the vision.