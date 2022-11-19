Residents of Inverness Village 4, located between Independence Boulevard and Arlington Street, have long suffered from drainage problems and deteriorating dirt roads. For years, people who live in the Inverness Village Unit 4 subdivision have endured some of the worst roads in Citrus County. The roads in Inverness Village are not county owned so they are not maintained by regular grading or drainage clearing. As a result, the roads have become sandy, rutted, and sometimes not drivable without a 4 wheel drive vehicle.
An Orlando attorney, representing a property owner, initially filed a petition with the county to initiate the Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU) process. Under an MSBU, the entire cost of paving the road is taken on by property owners. That includes all engineering and surveying fees, materials and labor. The attorney had also acquired the required number of residents affected by the MSBU, which, in this case, is 50 percent plus-1.
The landowner, Anton Van Usen, who initially agreed to front the $450,000 for the engineering study and would get his money back if the MSBU went through has done an about face. Without the money for the engineering study the MSBU is at a standstill. Also problematic, is that Van Usen who sold these lots to the homeowners is still continuing to sell more lots in the infrastructure-challenged community.
Complicating matters further Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFMD) has not issued an environmental resource permit for stormwater and also issued a cease and desist order in regard to the modifications to road or drainage for the area.
While this is a nightmare, now former Board Chairman Ron Kitchen choked it up to, “some real bad real estate decisions” by the residents. Does the county and Van Usen not bear any responsibility for poor decisions as well?
It will take the government officials, Van Usen and residents to solve this quandary.