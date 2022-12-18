Miguel A. Martin, vice president with MLM-Martin Architects, left county commissioners and the public speechless Tuesday, and not in a positive way.
Featured Businesses
Andrea Migliaccio
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Miguel A. Martin, vice president with MLM-Martin Architects, left county commissioners and the public speechless Tuesday, and not in a positive way.
The company presented its pitch for a new, modern, up-to-date animal shelter, to the tune of a whopping $22 million, far exceeding the $9 million price tag the Board had previous agreed upon.
It was the first time county officials or the public had heard the financial figures publicly, which has left everyone shaking their head.
“This seems to be growing very quickly and the price growing out of control,” Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said. “(It) seems the game has changed pretty significantly since we started this.”
The crux of the issue here is the significant communication breakdown between the architectural firm and county officials. County officials should have been the driving force between the wants and needs of this facility.
It appears, from the outside, that wasn’t the case.
How did no one know what the cost was going to be? Someone within the rank and file of the county had to know, and if they didn’t, then there are a lot of broken processes that need to be addressed.
That’s the lesson learned here. The teaching point is you have to have in-process reviews. A project manager should be involved in every aspect. By doing so, shocks, such as the one delivered Tuesday, are avoided.
In addition, Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach asked to be a part of those meetings. Her requests were ignored. There’s no reason for that. She needs to know about the project; she should have been given every opportunity to be in those meetings.
Schlabach and supporters of the project are disappointed, and for good reason. They had hoped to break ground on the new facility in 2023. And while there are ample reasons ($22 million) to be disappointed, Schlabach isn’t giving up, nor should she. There’s plenty of public support and a new facility is sorely needed.
But the county, with its new leadership, needs a better approach to managing expectations with firms hired for projects. That’s just a good business practice.