It’s no secret. We are in the throes of a technology era and Citrus County is woefully lagging when it comes to broadband internet, where availability countywide is spotty at best and some areas are unable to access the internet entirely.
As school districts turned to virtual learning and telework became the new norm for many employees, Citrus County struggled to handle the adaptation.
Now, with increasing demand for high-speed internet availability, the Broadband Opportunity Program was developed, with efforts focused on expanding broadband accessibility in underserved areas. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity oversees the program, which is offering grants funding to county and municipal officials who apply for such monies.
Citrus County is looking to take advantage of those funds, throwing its support behind it and allowing telecommunications companies to directly apply for state grants.
It’s a good first step. Reliable high-speed internet is a need for families and businesses.
Spectrum, which captures about 85 percent of the county, is applying for the maximum allotment of $5 million. “If successful, it would provide service to all unserved and underserved (areas) of the county,” said Randy Oliver, the now former county administrator.
It’s a bold statement and one that isn’t likely true. Expanding a fiber network isn’t cheap, especially given the costs of materials and labor. That doesn’t even include the engineering costs. We also aren’t privy to what Spectrum’s plans are about expanding its network, or if it plans to invest its own money into this network.
We don’t have all of the information or the answers.
However, that’s where the county and Spectrum officials come in to play.
While we applaud both for their willingness to support each other in working toward expanding the fiber infrastructure throughout Citrus County, Spectrum and the state need to open the lines of communication with the public.
These are tax dollars being used. Citizens have a right to know how they’re going to be used and how it will benefit them.