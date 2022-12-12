At an earlier meeting of county commissioners there was a surprise item from Commissioner Jeff Kinnard. During a discussion of ownership of the Chassahowitzka campground and boat ramp, he suggested that the relationship between the water district and the county commission was so broken that the county ought to consider ending its relationship with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) and becoming part of the Suwanee River Water Management District.
The initial mention of this idea led to significant blowback, with people questioning why this idea that seemingly came up from nowhere was suddenly under discussion, particularly when property ownership can generally be settled without extensive discussion by simply checking the deed to see who owns the property.
Consequently, at the last commission meeting, Kinnard again placed discussion of breaking with the water district on the commission agenda, but as he introduced the item he emphasized that this issue is not about ownership of the boat ramp and campground. He said it is a result of the water district not being a good partner with the county and with grant money not moving timely through the water district bureaucracy.
He also said all he wants is for the commission to direct county staff to explore whether moving to another water district is possible and what would be involved in such a move.
During the discussion, Bob Rutemiller, chairman of the county water and stormwater commission, told the commission that breaking with the water district is not withing the county commission’s authority. He said this issue is within state legislature jurisdiction. He instead suggested that the county spend some time repairing issues with the water district.
After discussion, the commission voted unanimously to support directing staff to make an inquiry about changing from the water district, though with trepidation from some members who said such a move should be studied in its entirety to fully understand the consequences.
While we are not authorities on the law regarding water districts, on a commonsense level, Rutemiller’s suggestion sounds reasonable. There are many intertwined issues between the county and the water management district, including various grants and joint projects and permits that would have to be unraveled and restructured – even if such a move were possible.
This whole issue has had the feel of the classic “tempest in a teapot” that got out of control rather than one that should be soberly explored by county staff and commissioners, who already have plenty on their plates as the county prepares for the growth that is already occurring.