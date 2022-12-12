At an earlier meeting of county commissioners there was a surprise item from Commissioner Jeff Kinnard. During a discussion of ownership of the Chassahowitzka campground and boat ramp, he suggested that the relationship between the water district and the county commission was so broken that the county ought to consider ending its relationship with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) and becoming part of the Suwanee River Water Management District.

The initial mention of this idea led to significant blowback, with people questioning why this idea that seemingly came up from nowhere was suddenly under discussion, particularly when property ownership can generally be settled without extensive discussion by simply checking the deed to see who owns the property.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle