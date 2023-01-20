By the looks of it, Citrus County government is on the crest of a great year in 2023. We are starting off the year with a newly composed County Commission and a new county administrator. After the Jan. 10 County Commission Board meeting, we also have two new hires. Mariselle Rodriguez will be the new assistant county administrator, and Eric Landon will head up the Department of Growth Management.
Ms. Rodriguez has served as the Citrus Director of Community Services since January 2020. She has more than 20 years of strategic planning experience. Her reputation as our Community Services Director has been stellar. She enjoys the respect of the people she works with and with community members.
During the time she served as the interim county administrator prior to Steve Howard coming on board, she proved that she would be an excellent hire for the assistant administrator position. It is anticipated that in this position, she will be working on day-to-day operations with county staff.
Administrator Howard has known Eric Landon for more than a decade, having worked with him in Camden County, Georgia. As a certified planner, Mr. Landon has previously served in very similar positions in Georgia and Nassau County, Florida.
Both of these new hires’ capabilities are well-proven and known to Mr. Howard. Ms. Rodriguez has been involved with local community programs for some time. Mr. Landon has already located a home here in the county that he intends to purchase. There is no doubt that they will be great employees for our county.
On the County Commission agenda for the next meeting are confirmation of individuals to serve as Director of Economic Development and Director of Community Services.
In short order, the county will be fully staffed in top management positions with quality people. This will bring much needed stability to county government. It is the intention of the Administrator that all directors will be working closely together to take this county from good to great in short order.
Mr. Howard is to be commended for the swift actions he has taken in hiring quality people for top county government positions. Now begins the hard work of determining what our county wants to become and working to make that happen.