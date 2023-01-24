A recent issue of Florida Trend magazine predicted that Citrus County will continue to experience population growth at a rate above the historical norm. This has led to discussion of whether the county is experiencing a “growth spurt,” and what the county should do.
For some, the vision of continuing growth will mean a loss of our natural resources that have made Citrus County such a pleasant place to visit and live, and that the county will be overrun with shopping centers and houses.
There is no doubt that the county is changing and growing, but growth and change does not automatically mean we will lose what makes the county so attractive. So the question is not whether the county will change, but rather should we just stand back and let the growth happen, or should we plan for it.
According to USA Facts, a nonpartisan agency that follows growth trends, Citrus county in 2021 had 158,083 people living here, up 12 percent from the 141,177 who lived here in 2010. Growth is expected to increase at about 1.6 percent annually for the next three years. The average annual growth rate over the last decade has been a little less than 1 percent annually.
The new homes and new businesses will present a challenge to the county’s infrastructure, particularly roads, many of which are already in need of resurfacing.
While there will be challenges for the community, this anticipated growth presents a golden opportunity for our local governments to get it right and plan for this growth in such a way that we protect what we have and still manage the population increases.
The recently completed strategic plan for the county has a five word vision: “Where nature and community thrive.” The opportunity for this commission is to implement the strategic plan and work with county staff and the two cities to prepare our county for this growth. They’ll have just that chance Wednesday when the board meets for its annual goal-setting retreat at Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path. (The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and is open to the public, but no comments are taken.)
With new commissioners and many new county staffers, our hope is that they will rise to this challenge and put into reality the words now on the pages of the strategic plan so Citrus County can continue to be a place where nature and community thrive.