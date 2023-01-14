Due to redistricting, Citrus County gained a new U.S. congressman after the last election. Gus Bilirakis (R-12th congressional district) won an astounding 74 percent of the vote here in the county. He brings impressive personal and political experiences with him. He’s a graduate of the Stetson University law school and practiced for many years in the Tampa Bay area. Bilirakis was elected to Congress in 2006 and represented all of Pasco and northern portions of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties until the recent realignment occurred. He now represents all of Citrus and Hernando counties, as well as most of Pasco County.
During his campaign, he told the Chronicle’s editorial board that he intended to open a fulltime office in Citrus County. He also made this pledge during his campaign stumping here in the county, and – being a man of his word – has fulfilled his promise. The office is located at 212 W. Main St., Suite 208A, in Inverness.
Bilirakis has devoted two employees to the location and it is fully functional now, with a grand opening planned for between 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 17. His deputy chief of staff, Summer Blevins, said that walk-ins are welcome. Noting that residents in the western part of the county have a lengthy drive to Inverness, the congressman has rented space inside the Chamber of Commerce in Crystal River at 915 U.S. 19. This second office is open on a part-time basis and an appointment is necessary. If a constituent wants to meet with Bilirakis personally at either office an appointment is required.
There has been no local congressional office in Citrus County since Karen Thurman (D-5th congressional district) represented us from 1992-2002. That is an astounding two decades. Sadly, there has been a disconnect between county citizens and the last congressional representation.
Citrus County has a heavy military veterans presence and has the third oldest median age in the state at about 57 years of age. Bilirakis and the county seem a good fit since he has made plenty of noise in Congress. He serves as Chair of the Veterans’ Affairs Task Force for the Republican Policy Committee and as a co-chair of the Congressional Military Veterans Caucus. “Serving as a strong voice for Veterans will always be the Congressman’s top priority in Congress,” Blevins told the editorial board.
To that end, Bilirakis has jumped right into representing the county. He will be host a Veterans Town Hall on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Inverness City Council Chambers. The congressman will be joined by James A. Haley Veterans Hospital Director David Dunning. They want to hear from Veterans and their families about the needs of local veterans and receive input on the location and types of services desired at the new $15 million VA Center that will be opened in Citrus County.
Blevins also said that she’s in the process of setting up introductory meetings between the congressional team and all local elected officials in Citrus County. This will help county government have direct lines of communication with Washington.
The congressman has also stated that there is a need for a national flood insurance program. This, of course, is a festering blister historically here in the county with the annual threat of hurricanes and other natural disasters.
Bilirakis’ actions so far indicate there will be a long-term benefit to his constituents. His move to not only open offices here but to focus on our military veteran population is a breath of fresh air.
It is not too much to say that what we have heard –and the actions of Bilirakis’ team – is a refreshing development and long needed for our area. We applaud the congressman for not only keeping his campaign promise but delivering it so early in his representation.