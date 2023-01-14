Due to redistricting, Citrus County gained a new U.S. congressman after the last election. Gus Bilirakis (R-12th congressional district) won an astounding 74 percent of the vote here in the county. He brings impressive personal and political experiences with him. He’s a graduate of the Stetson University law school and practiced for many years in the Tampa Bay area. Bilirakis was elected to Congress in 2006 and represented all of Pasco and northern portions of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties until the recent realignment occurred. He now represents all of Citrus and Hernando counties, as well as most of Pasco County.

