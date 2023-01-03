In dire news, the Academy of Environmental Science (AES) might be forced to close its doors in the next school year because it lacks the funding for needed structural repairs and improvements.
What funding AES does receive is limited to student enrollment, which is capped at 120 students, because of the building size. Money generally covers operation expenses, general maintenance and repairs. Fundraisers help supplement AES’ finances.
All told, the renovations and repairs to the school will cost approximately three-quarters of a million dollars, with $350,000 required for phase two, which has to be completed by the summer of 2023.
However, if the nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school, can’t secure funding for phase two by the end of January, it will not be able to open for the 2023-24 school year, according to the AES board.
We cannot allow that to happen. It would be terrible if we let the school disappear.
In a community in which we tout protecting the environment and its natural resources, shouldn’t we all be willing to play a role in protecting this educational resource for future generations to come?
The answer: Yes.
AES is a unique educational institution, because of its ability to offer unique hands-on learning experiences for students interested in environmental sciences. It’s not just about programs, but the impact and invaluable insight into our natural resources and the environment we’re giving tomorrow’s leaders into what we must do to protect the environment.
That is why public officials, civic leaders and the community cannot allow the school to shutter its doors. We must do all we can to secure funding. We must engage officials from the local and state levels. We have connections to officials with clout in Tallahassee from Rep. Ralph Massullo, Sen. Blaise Ingoglia and former Senate President Wilton Simpson, now the state’s agriculture commissioner.
We know AES’ value to the community. The state needs to recognize that value too. And together, the public and the government need to protect this environmental asset.