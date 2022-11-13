If you knew that you could make a difference in the community by investing just 10 minutes of your time and giving your opinion, wouldn’t you do it? Maybe it sounds crazy, but it’s true – you have the opportunity to help improve the health of Citrus County, just by giving your opinion.
How? Participate in the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), which is an update to the one completed in 2018 (and in multiple years prior to that). The lead agencies this year are the Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation and the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County. The online assessment survey opens Monday, Nov. 14, and closes Friday, Jan. 6. It’s open to any Citrus County citizen age 18 or older. The survey is anonymous, so don’t worry about being identified.
What’s the point? Is this going to be yet another survey with a resulting report that just sits on the shelf? Absolutely not. It’s critically important to get high participation, and from the widest slice of our population possible: this needs assessment will tell Citrus leaders what community members rank as their highest priorities for health matters. And that information will help guide activities and funding for the future.
This survey is not just about what many consider “traditional” or physical health topics. It also covers social determinants of health, which studies have shown to be enormously important for overall well-being. What do you think contributes to a healthy community? What has the greatest negative impact on health here? What are the most important health issues we face? Is access to care – primary, dental, mental health, or other – difficult? How did the pandemic affect your household? And more. There’s a spot in the survey to add open-ended comments, as well.
Who’s actually conducting this survey, plus the additional key community interviews, focus groups and “forces of change” workshop? The CCCCF and Health Department have again contracted with WellFlorida Council, the state-designated health planning council covering Citrus and 15 other counties, to handle the project. Local organizations will assist, but WellFlorida will provide direction, professional services, and analysis based on all the community responses.
As in previous years, all information will be made available publicly and be posted online. Deliverables include a voluminous (300-plus pages) Technical Appendix, encompassing county data down to ZIP-code level that will be invaluable to anyone writing grant requests.
The primary data – collected from Citrus County residents – will be both quantitative and qualitative. It will be summarized in a companion publication focusing on respondents’ opinions and perspectives, strategic priorities and themes, identifying populations with higher risks for poorer health outcomes or access barriers, and how to address the priority issues.
How will the information be used? Results from previous community health needs assessments have provided the starting points for committees of the Citrus Health Improvement Partnership and the basis for the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). This will continue.
In addition, the CCCCF, whose mission is to help meet the community’s health needs, will use the information to guide its grant-making, which uses funds from the proceeds of the HCA lease of the former Citrus Memorial Hospital. Organizations seeking grant support from CCCCF should focus on addressing one of the Priority Areas/Goals/Objectives outlined in the CHIP – because these issues will already have been vetted with the community and have supporting documentation of community need.
Bottom line? Please take a few minutes to respond to the survey. Scan the QR code or go to https://tinyurl.com/24j6sey4. Do you see a health need in Citrus? Speak up now. It will only take 10 minutes, and you can make a difference. Help conquer the health challenges in Citrus County.