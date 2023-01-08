Every New Year, the Chronicle editorial board publishes a list of goals for the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the community. They are offered in a spirit of cooperation and the mutual desire to address important issues and improve our quality of life.
The most important thing the BOCC needs to do for 2023 is take a longer view than in the past. BOCC members are stewards of the county for today and for tomorrow – and in many ways tomorrow is already here. We’d be in much better shape right now if we had planned for it.
We hope that the new BOCC and its new administrator will focus on the people and the county for the longer term, and not act with a view to their own best interests, the next election or just short-term gains.
•••
Goal: Implement the county strategic plan and monitor its accomplishment.
Commissioner Holly Davis took the proverbial bull by the horns, organizing town halls and two days of professionally facilitated strategic planning, during which citizens crafted a vision (Citrus County – Where nature and community thrive) and identified four critically important areas of focus: Economy, Environment, Quality of Life and Governance.
The BOCC adopted the plan that emerged. Now, the Board has asked staff to propose budgets tied to the plan. The BOCC will tackle this topic in at its January planning retreat Jan. 25.
What’s also needed now is a heavy emphasis on communication – with residents, with each other, with staff. People should know the vision and the four areas of focus like they know their clothing sizes.
The strategic plan needs to be the organizing principle behind which everyone unites, and everyone – individuals, organizations, agencies, everyone – needs to keep it in mind all the time. When decisions are to be made, deciders should mentally check on whether the action would support the plan. When we have action areas and implementing steps, with responsible parties and budget estimates attached, there must be periodic progress reports. The BOCC (and departments/divisions) should reference the plan and what tenet of it each action and spending decision supports.
•••
Goal: Revitalize economic development and workforce diversification.
For years, the Chronicle has been championing economic development and workforce diversification seriously. The citizens have obviously been paying attention, too. The economy was one of four focus areas that emerged in the strategic plan visioning sessions. identifiers to come from the visioning session to create a strategic plan.
While more jobs are coming to Citrus, it’s more service jobs – not head-of-household jobs – that those businesses are bringing.
That should be evident in 2020 census figures. Between 2010 and 2020, Citrus County’s population rose at a 12 percent clip; however, its residents, ages 35-49, declined the most, dropping 8.2 percent. Those are prime earning years for most, if not all, Americans.
It’s imperative the county take workforce diversification seriously, which it hasn’t done.
The county has not had an economic development director for a year. In June 2018, the BOCC approved the STEP (Strategy Toward Economic Progress) plan. It was clearly identified as a 2018-19 work plan. It had action steps, responsible parties and timelines. This document is not on the county’s website, and to our knowledge it has not been updated. No updates have been brought out for community discussion.
In February, the BOCC agreed to create an economic development council along the lines of the successful TDC (Tourist Development Council). It has not done so.
The BOCC seems to have “put it on the shelf” and forgotten it. If we had seriously focused on it back in 2018, when we had some momentum, we would be in much better shape than we are now. As it stands, we’re the dog and the tail is wagging us.
•••
Goal: Infrastructure maintenance and improvements.
This is no longer just about residential road resurfacing.
When you say “infrastructure,” most people think of roads – and certainly the county needs to get serious about funding and implementing a plan for road maintenance. But there are other aspects to “infrastructure” as well – water, sanitation, power, communications, and development planning – all critical economic underpinnings.
The county, in our view, is again following the lead of Crystal River and Inverness officials rather than orchestrating an integrated countywide effort.
•••
Goal: Encourage construction of affordable, workforce and senior housing.
We said last year that with so many Citrus residents working in service-based industries, there needs to be affordable, workforce housing. We were right.
But this isn’t just about workforce housing – many seniors looking to downsize are faced with few affordable options.
We need a balance across the board.
Habitat for Humanity is doing a good job in unincorporated areas. The BOCC stood firm in the face of Meadowcrest irritation/outrage. There’s housing going in Crystal River behind Daystar, finally, and Inverness is plugging along. But overall, it’s nothing to brag about.
If businesses think it’s hard getting service workers now, wait till there’s a lot more competition from all the new retail businesses heading for Citrus. The county needs to encourage living wages and provide incentives for development of places these workers can live. And include public transportation considerations.
•••
Goal: Restart the universal garbage collection clock.
For almost three decades, county commissioners have discussed universal garbage, but each time it got near decision time, they kicked the can down the road.
Three years ago, the commission moved closer to enacting universal garbage by starting the three-year clock mandated by state law to give adequate notification of changes to regulation affecting those companies offering garbage service in the area.
However, late last year when the commission got specific bids and set a hearing on universal garbage, the hearing room was filled with a hostile crowd of garbage haulers and their supporters. The BOCC punted once again and stopped the clock, ending further discussion of universal garbage.
We now have a new commission, with two new members who, during their campaigns, said they support universal garbage collection. We encourage this commission to finally deal with the issue and end the wasteful system we now have in place, where different firms’ garbage trucks travel the same streets to collect waste, and residents of less- populated areas are fortunate to get anyone to service their residence.
We encourage commissioners to have the courage of their convictions: there will be opposition to universal garbage, primarily from individuals with a vested interest in the status quo. Do the right thing for county residents. Figure it out.
•••
Goal: Treat public safety as the first responsibility of the county government.
This should be a top priority, because the citizens should come first in all that the county does. The county has made discernible progress. Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) have greatly improved thanks to its leadership and the support of the BOCC. After years of EMS services on the cheap, the BOCC made a major commitment to improving them by incorporating them with CCFR. Relations with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) must continue to improve, but that is a two-way street and communication between the sheriff and BOCC must remain open.
Communication between CCSO and the public must improve as well. The CCSO is lax when it comes to providing information in a timely and efficient manner. In a community that is not technology savvy or technology rich, the sheriff has put a heavy emphasis on web-based communication.
•••
Goal: Re-energize mental health initiatives.
We mustn’t lose sight of the critical need for a Baker Act facility in Citrus County.
Every community health assessment for more than a decade has spotlighted mental health/substance abuse as a focal issue, but we haven’t made the significant progress we should have.
One pivotal organization with cash is the Citrus County Hospital Board – but it’s dragging feet over funding for the Baker Act facility. So why is the organization that says it exists to address the health of the community not acting on that?
This doesn’t just fall on the hospital board, though, as the BOCC doesn’t take the issue seriously either. Again, we would encourage all parties to sit down and come up with a resolution.
•••
Goal: Develop rising sea level resiliency plan for the county’s unincorporated coastal communities.
Pretty soon the sand that the county has stuck its head into will be submerged.
Sea level rise is here. The county has not taken the positive steps that need to be taken.
As we’ve said before, the county, with state assistance from both planning and financial perspectives, needs to develop a plan for dealing with rising sea levels and stormwater management now.
•••
Goal: Implement steps from the Prosperity Citrus initiative, track goals.
In 2022, Commissioner Holly Davis, the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, and a number of civic leaders convened to discuss a glaring problem in Citrus County: generational poverty. There are no clear-cut answers about how to combat it, but Citrus County leaders must not lose sight of making improvements.
A report near the end of 2022 should serve as the spark to initiate goals and measures. According to the Florida Policy Institute, Citrus ranked 37th out of all 67 counties in Florida for child well-being. The Orlando-based think tank released its findings, which ranks and measures each county in four categories: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community. Compared to the rest of the state, Citrus County ranked No. 44 for economic well-being, No. 34 for education, No. 29 for health and No. 30 for family and community. We must see those numbers improve.
•••
Goal: Preserve the county’s environment and rural beauty.
The citizen vision for Citrus County is: “Where nature and community thrive.” Attaining that vision is only possible with attention to planning and collaboration among developers, local government officials, and citizens. That means, among other things, promoting conservation easements and green spaces, incorporating Health in All Policies in planning and developing, equitable sharing of infrastructure improvement costs, and implementing Florida-friendly landscaping.