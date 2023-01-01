Every New Year, the Chronicle editorial board publishes a list of goals for the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the community. They are offered in a spirit of cooperation and the mutual desire to accomplish things that address important issues and improve our quality of life.
This week we grade the goals we set out last year at this time. Next week, we’ll share what we see as goals for 2023.
•••
Goal 1: Finish the Riverwalk.
Grade A-.
Thanks to the leadership of Crystal River officials and the cooperative support of all the players – county government, impacted property owners, our legislative delegation – this three-decades goal is finally nearing the finish line.
•••
Goal 2: Expand water cleanup.
Grade: B.
The efforts of the two cities to get septic-to-sewer grants and the citizen efforts of Save Crystal River and the Homosassa and Chassahowitzka restoration initiatives are the basis for the “B” grade. The county government is following their lead again rather than orchestrating an integrated countywide effort. Local governmental entities and community groups need to collaborate effectively and stay focused on progress.
•••
Goal 3: Make public safety a top priority.
Grade: B.
This is one of the few areas that county has made discernible progress. Fire Rescue has improved thanks to its leadership and the support of the BOCC. After years of emergency medical EMS services on the cheap, the BOCC made a major commitment to improving them by incorporating them with Citrus County Fire Rescue. Also, relations with the county sheriff’s office are less contentious and the BOCC is more amenable to giving deputies the tools to protect us.
•••
Goal 4: A vision for Citrus County.
Grade: C
Commissioner Holly Davis should not have needed to work so hard (and practically singlehandedly) to get visioning and strategic planning rolling, And for whatever reason, it’s still not sufficiently advanced for any higher of a grade than “C.” Things move slowly in government, but this has been slower than it should have been.
There was outright unwillingness on the part of some previous BOCC members to enter into strategic planning at all. They apparently felt that for “the people” to create a vision of what they want Citrus County to be in the future was hogwash because, of course, the commissioners knew best.
•••
Goal 5: Affordable housing shortage.
Grade: C-.
At least the county now recognizes that affordable housing for workers is important to the county’s economic viability. The recently announced affordable housing initiatives are encouraging but must be translated into action. If businesses think it’s hard getting service workers now, wait till there’s a lot more competition from all the new retail businesses heading for Citrus. Leadership, lack of clarity and planning, plus citizen concerns, must be addressed so we can make progress.
•••
Goal 6: Keep mental health improvements going.
Grade: C-.
This is the most disappointing goal performance. Significant momentum was gained after the BOCC contracted with LifeStream, which is doing a much more effective job day-to-day than our previous provider. But LifeStream has been unable to deliver on an in-county Baker Act facility, primarily due to the lack of political will and support from local leaders and organizations – and that means the BOCC as well as the non-governmental Citrus County Hospital Board.
•••
Goal 7: Rising sea level.
Grade: D.
The City of Crystal River has made efforts to consider and address the impacts of rising sea level, a good start for mitigating a mid-to-long term problem. However, for the unincorporated coastal communities it’s a sink-or-swim proposition since county government is a player that’s missing in action.
The BOCC’s perceived lack of concern doesn’t show funders in Tallahassee that the BOCC sees this as a problem or priority. That needs to change.
•••
Goal 8: Economic development, workforce diversification.
Grade: F.
Economic development in Citrus County exists in name only. The economic development position has been vacant for nearly a year with no serious interest shown by the BOCC to take the lead for incentivizing economic development. We had an approved economic development strategy and business plan, but the BOCC seems to have put it on the shelf and forgotten it. Car washes, self-storage units, restaurants and retail box stores are not economic development. It may be nice to have different places to shop, but it’s still the service economy, with no diversification in either industry or career paths.
•••
Goal 9: Road infrastructure.
Grade: F.
The BOCC’s hand-wringing and empty promises have not gotten the county’s road infrastructure on an effective maintenance cycle. Road conditions have worsened in the past year. With the county’s explosive growth, the BOCC also needs to turn its attention to road improvements to accommodate more traffic. Road conditions will continue to deteriorate until the BOCC can come up with a sensible plan for paying for it.
•••
Goal 10: Universal garbage collection.
Grade: F.
We have a failure of leadership. As we said before, the BOCC didn’t just kick the can down the road last year; they threw it out the window and sped off. Shame on the BOCC for its political cowardice in halting the three-year clock for implementing universal garbage collection. This is a classic case of leaders fiddling while waste collection becomes more costly for residents, taxpayers and the environment.
They caved in the face of industry opinion. They’re elected to make the hard decisions and safeguard the best interests of the county. Figure out what the industry concerns are, then work with industry to come up with a plan to address them. We urge the BOCC to get some backbone and move forward.