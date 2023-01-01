Every New Year, the Chronicle editorial board publishes a list of goals for the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the community. They are offered in a spirit of cooperation and the mutual desire to accomplish things that address important issues and improve our quality of life.

This week we grade the goals we set out last year at this time. Next week, we’ll share what we see as goals for 2023.

