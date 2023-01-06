According to the Florida Policy Institute, a public policy research organization, Citrus County has ranked 37th out of the 67 Florida counties in child well-being in 2022. The ranking is based upon measurement in four categories: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community.
While this is a disappointing ranking for our county, we have improved over the 2021 ranking of 46th in the state. In the individual domain rankings, significant improvement was shown in the health and family & community rankings.
It seems especially surprising for Citrus County to be ranked in the lower half of counties when one realizes how many local community agencies and organizations are dedicated to the continuous improvement for our children and families’ quality of life.
Perhaps local organizations should take a more collaborative approach to dealing with child welfare issues. While organizations are primarily concerned about their individual missions, it would be beneficial for groups to combine forces on important issues and maximize the benefits to our children and families.
To that end, the Community Alliance of Citrus County is an umbrella organization that provides an opportunity for local groups to come together to learn of services provided in our county for children and families. The Alliance website also has a Resource Directory that provides valuable information about local service providers. Knowledge of available services provides the best assistance for our citizens.
Citrus County can also look at St. Johns, Seminole and Broward counties, which are the top-ranked counties in the state, to see what they are doing that best provides for kids’ well-being.
Our county has all the requisite tools to continuously improve the lives of our children. We have caring individuals and community organizations working diligently for the betterment of our county and its citizens. It is a matter of assessing where we are, working together and striving for excellence. We can do it.