The county is getting a new and expanded Veteran’s Administration outpatient clinic due to funding secured through the PACT Act passed last year. This new law increases VA health care and benefits for veterans. And we can thank Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-12th District) for getting $15 million through this law, which will build a brand-new clinic with expanded services, including optometry, radiology, and mammography. He said this came about when he learned early during his campaign last year that veterans felt the current VA clinic in Lecanto wasn’t sufficient to meet the current and future needs of area veterans.
According to government data, there are almost 20,000 veterans living in the county and about 9,000 of them, or about 45 percent, receive VA medical care. For those in the VA system, the current Lecanto VA outpatient clinic is limited in its resources, providing only primary care, mental health, and lab work. The new clinic will offer additional services including optometry, radiology, and mammography.
However, these new resources are open for additional services, Bilirakis told the Chronicle editorial board. “My goal is to ensure local veterans have a forum to provide input regarding the location of the new clinic, the type of services they would like to see provided … and any other concerns they may have with VA care,” he said.
Therefore, the congressman will host a Veterans Town Hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Inverness City Council Chamber. He’s bringing along David Dunning, the director of the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, to hear local veterans comments and suggestions.
Veterans receiving care at the current VA facility know what it’s like to be spun around willy nilly when he/she needs specialized services. Radiology is provided in New Port Richey’s clinic and many patients must go to Tampa for optometry care. So, this new clinic appears to be able to cut down on travel veterans must take to receive health care.
The Chronicle feels that this future VA healthcare complex will be a welcome addition. With the heavy veterans presence in Citrus County this facility will fulfill many health care related services veterans require. An added benefit will be that – with proper planning – it will also be providing VA services to the snowbirds who winter here in the county.
Although Bilirakis has served eight previous terms since 2006 in Washington, he is a “newly minted” congressman here in Citrus County. Following redistricting, his geographic area shifted northward to include all of Citrus and Hernando, and most of Pasco County. He kept his campaign promise and opened a fulltime office in Inverness staffed by two persons and has rented space in the Chamber of Commerce in Crystal River on a part time basis to provide services for constituents.
The congressman has served as Chair of the Veterans’ Affairs Task Force for the Republican Policy Committee and as a co-chair of the Congressional Military Veterans Caucus. He said during his campaign that looking out for veterans in his district was one of his major priorities, and that he is a “hands on representative.”
Early on in his ninth term in Washington and his first term representing Citrus County, Bilirakis has indeed shown that he is hands on in keeping his promises and backing up what he said he wanted to achieve.