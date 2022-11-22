Neither hospital in Citrus County received excellence ratings this year from Healthgrades, the physician and hospital ratings firm. However, the two facilities – HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, formerly Citrus Memorial, and Bravera Health Seven Rivers – also were not burdened with “worse than expected” ratings. On most factors, they performed “as expected.” And that’s not all bad.
Healthgrades offers a national physician and hospital ratings service, one of several available from different organizations. It uses Medicare claims and outcome data for most clinical measures, but also captures all-payer data for measures where Medicare does not adequately represent the patient population. It should be noted that most data in the newest ratings are from Medicare patients, from 2018 to 2020. Healthgrades said it made some changes to its methodology to account for COVID affects in the patient population.
Patients want to feel confident that they can safely entrust their care to the local hospital. Of 13 Safety ratings from Healthgrades, HCA Florida Citrus had 10 “as expected” and three “better than expected.” Bravera Seven Rivers had 12 “as expected” and one “worse than expected.” Neither had events relating to foreign objects left in in the body during a procedure.
These ratings are akin to public job evaluations – and no one wants a bad one. Caregivers and other hospital employees want to be known for excellence just as much as users of their services want them to be. Both hospitals would be quick to note that the data are old, both are continually striving to improve, and both have in fact made improvements since these data were collected. Certainly HCA, the large hospital company that leases Citrus, wants it to equal the performances exhibited by its nearby hospitals in Hernando and Marion counties.
What’s the bottom line? Patients must be their own advocates when researching non-emergency procedure locations. Talk to your physician, check the hospital’s ratings for your type of procedure, speak to others who have used the hospital’s services. Then take the opportunity to deliver feedback to the hospital, either through the third-party patient satisfaction services they use, or by writing to the CEO. Hospitals are staffed by humans who want to do good and do well – and like all of us, they like to hear “thank you” and “good job” when warranted. Both of Citrus County’s hospitals have received accolades from various general and specialty ratings organizations – including Healthgrades – in the past, and both have good safety records. Feel confident using either of them.