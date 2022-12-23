The state’s Springs Grant Program has awarded three entities in Citrus County more than $7.2 million for environmental restoration. Specifically, Save Crystal River and the Homosassa River Restoration Project (HRRP) were each given $2 million to continue their efforts to vacuum their respective waterways of the algae Lyngbya. This nastiness has put a stranglehold on the natural vegetation in both Kings Bay and the Homosassa River, specifically at the headsprings. The city of Inverness also received funding for its U.S. 41 septic initiative to the tune of $3.264 million.
These monies are indeed welcomed, having been awarded close to the last minute from the $75 million set aside for environmental restoration projects. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that 30 projects will split the money. Noting that Florida has more large springs than any other state, he said these projects “will continue to restore and protect” the springs “for current and future generations.”
We agree, however, this money comes not a minute too soon. The HRRP, for example, has money in its bank account for vacuuming only into the first quarter of 2023. Steve Minguy, president of the HRRP, said he welcomes the $2 million, but “it is well short of the $5.5M required to meet our 2023 goals and is only half of what we received last year.”
That’s a shame since Lyngbya and other negative environmental impacts – such as phosphorus flowing into our waterways from septic systems – don’t put on the brakes to allow money to be found to fight these ecologic enemies.
Inverness City Manager Eric Williams says it’s great the state can fund these projects, but parceling out the money is an issue from a “cost of equity standpoint.” He said that the 1970s to 1980s relied heavily on septic systems and we are now paying for the damage septic systems caused the environment.
The Chronicle reported in an editorial in November that state funding had dried up. So, this Springs Funding initiative is really welcomed by all three of the Citrus County projects. But we also hope the legislature comes to its senses in terms of environmental funding and doesn’t continue this piecemeal approach that has become the norm.
Frank Kapocsi, president of the Homosassa River Alliance (HRA), said the HRA appreciates any assistance to improve the environment but told the Chronicle’s editorial board that this year’s funding “falls well short of the required amount needed.” He added that “not fully funding the restoration ignores the efforts” of so many residents and organizations.
Kapocsi is referring to endeavors at the state level. What has not been attempted is acquiring money from the U.S. Congress. Our congressman, Gus Bilirakis (R-12th Congressional District), has told the Chronicle he’s firmly committed to environmental restoration and is willing to work as co-chairman of the Travel and Tourism Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives. He said that everyone – local, state and federal government – should cooperate with each other. We tend to agree. As we said, piecemealing these projects is only an appetizer and does not provide a fully nourishing meal for environmental restoration.