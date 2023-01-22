Each year the Chronicle recognizes a Citizen of the Year for accomplishments important to our community. For 2022, we recognize a woman who led an active, service-oriented career and now, in her so-called retirement, is applying her skills and enthusiasm in multiple fields for the good of the Citrus County community: Bonnie Rybak. We also want to recognize two others who were finalists in Citizen of the Year deliberations: Patrick Simon and Jim Greene.
“It’s all about me” is definitely not something these folks would say or even think. The hallmark for all three is selfless good works, done because they care and not because they want public appreciation. They’re usually operating under the public radar anyway; you may not even know their names.
Bonnie Rybak – 2022 Chronicle Citizen of the Year
Bonnie Rybak is focused on helping others, regardless of whether they’re aware of her efforts. She retired from Citrus High School, where she was a media specialist – a key position that brought her into contact with students across the entire spectrum, not just in a narrow subject area. She loved interacting with her students; her excitement and curiosity were infectious.
She attended the Rotary Club of Inverness meetings once monthly during the school year as liaison for the club’s Student of the Month program. When she retired, Rotary members lost no time in recruiting her for membership. Bonnie Rybak epitomizes the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”
In Rotary, she is always at the front of the line to organize or volunteer for community service projects. For example, she consistently volunteers with fellow Rotarians to help the Rev. Doug Alexander and New Church Without Walls for Let’s Feed Citrus. Rybak does the heavy lifting (sometimes quite literally) at those food distribution events. Pre-pandemic, she organized Rotarians to mentor young people at the Inverness Boys & Girls Club. She was Rotarian of the Year, a past president, and is currently the public relations chair for the club.
Bonnie Rybak loves people – she’s a veteran member of the Citrus County Y’s board – but she also loves our environment. Rybak is a volunteer and past leader of the Friends of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge, and revels in leading educational outings with elementary students to Refuge locations. She volunteers much of her time for manatee protection, saving and preserving Three Sisters Springs, and she helped with developing the new Refuge welcome center in Crystal River.
Nominator Linda C. VanAllen nailed it when she said Bonnie Rybak doesn’t just show up for meetings, she works hard raising money and volunteering at events so the organizations can provide needed programs. “She gets up every day thinking how she can bring joy to others and lift them up. Her infectious smile and sweet spirit light up a room and everyone around her. Without a doubt Citrus County is a better place because of Bonnie’s selflessness and generosity.”
Also noteworthy …
Patrick Simon: Pat Simon is another “retired” educator who is running at full steam to continue helping others. As nominator Gerry Mulligan notes, Simon is knocking down walls for young people, not just talking about it, and it’s totally a volunteer effort. When he retired from the Citrus County School System, Simon had a keen understanding of the confusing choices and actions that rising seniors face as they prepare for their next chapter, whatever that may be. He honchos the Summer Rise program, a two-day event helping incoming high school seniors with such valuable skills as applying for scholarships and loans, writing college essays, and participating in mock interviews. The Citrus County Coalition for College and Careers, a nonprofit that Simon leads, works with community partners to provide resources, including volunteers meeting with students to help with post-secondary plans. Simon has already helped more than 120 students find a college or profession.
Jim Green: For many, Jim Green is the face of SCORE of the Nature Coast, which serves Citrus and Levy counties. He lives SCORE’s mission of fostering vibrant small business communities through mentoring and education, and aims to “give every person the support they need to thrive as a small business owner.” He is a long-time SCORE volunteer and past chair. He leads a team of subject matter experts and volunteer mentors to help small business start-ups get going and existing businesses to optimize their operations – not just to survive, but also thrive and be successful. Nominator Susyn Stecchi says Jim Green “seems to work 24/7 on these efforts, and is highly successful at what he does. Jim really, REALLY cares about Citrus small businesses and wants them all to achieve the American dream in Citrus County.”