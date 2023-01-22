Each year the Chronicle recognizes a Citizen of the Year for accomplishments important to our community. For 2022, we recognize a woman who led an active, service-oriented career and now, in her so-called retirement, is applying her skills and enthusiasm in multiple fields for the good of the Citrus County community: Bonnie Rybak. We also want to recognize two others who were finalists in Citizen of the Year deliberations: Patrick Simon and Jim Greene.

