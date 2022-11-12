Eighty people in Citrus County died from a drug overdose in 2021. If 80 people in our relatively small community were murdered would we not demand that it be stopped? Of course we would, so why are we not concerned about these deaths?
At the recent Citrus County Opioid Summit only 12 people showed up to the table and that is a disappointing number considering how many of our neighbors and friends are being impacted by substance use disorders. In addition to the 80 lives lost forever in 2021, emergency medical services responded to 922 overdoses and there were 1,081 overdose-related emergency room visits. Further still, there are many overdoses that go unreported.
The Citrus County Opioid Task Force, which hosted the summit, includes government agencies, health workers, law enforcement, and treatment centers was established to provide behavioral resources to individuals, families, and community partners to effectively reduce opioid-related overdose deaths in our community.
Florida’s Coordinated Opioid Recovery Network known as CORE has helped provide funding for an ER designated to treat overdose patients. Patients will be transported to the centrally located Bravera Health ER in Citrus Hills. In addition, two paramedics will evaluate patients and make Suboxone available to reduce the patient’s urge for opioids and stop the effects of opioids already present in the body.
The paramedics will also provide follow up support along with a peer specialist. The peer specialist will be a person who is also in recovery and can relate to the overdose patient and provide hope and support. Both the paramedic and peer specialist will be able to link the person to available community resources.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office has also recently added staff to provide support and resources to those suffering from addiction. CCSO has also began meeting with first-time drug offenders to offer assistance with recovery. The CCSO staff will even meet with the offenders while they are in jail to connect them to services even before their release.
We know that opioid addiction and fentanyl are not only a local problem, but a national one. We continue to applaud the work mentioned above being done by the task force and its member agencies and we implore all citizens to become more involved.