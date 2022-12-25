Each year, members of the Chronicle editorial board share their Christmastime thoughts with readers. Here is this year’s Christmas message:
“Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!” – Luke 2:14
Merry Christmas! May your Christmas be blessed with peace, happiness, and joy as we celebrate the birth of Christ. Christmas day is such a special day and it passes too quickly. My wish is that we all can take a few extra moments to enjoy the gathering of family and friends.
– Trina Murphy, publisher
••• ••• •••
As you gather with family and friends today, I encourage you to enjoy the moments and the memories. Cherish both, because as we all know, life is short. Those memories you create with your family and friends will last forever.
As I stress to my children each Christmas morning, please remember, it’s not about what’s under the tree, but who’s around it. May your day be merry and bright; I wish you all a Happy New Year.
– Jeff Bryan, executive editor
••• ••• •••
For me, the central message of Christmas is found in the biblical verse of John 3:16 that proclaims to the world, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son.” Ever since that blessed moment over two millennia ago in Bethlehem, Christmas has been a time for joyously celebrating God’s boundless love that inspires the spirit of love, charity, goodwill and renewed hope for tomorrow.
As we gather this day with loved ones or send expressions of love to those far away, may the Christmas message of universal love lift each heart and warm every home. A Merry Christmas and Blessed New Year to all.
– Curt Ebitz, citizen member
••• ••• •••
Especially those of us who experienced loss this year understand that it’s the sweet, simple things that matter most. People forget years and remember moments. My Christmas wish for you is this: a day of ordinary miracles, little things to rejoice in. I wish you a day of bite-size pieces of perfection and understanding that the Lord is smiling on you, holding you gently because you are someone special. I hope you feel the true spirit of Christmas, and you can make wonderful memories for yourself and for others.
– Rebecca Martin, citizen member
••• ••• •••
My wish is for everyone to experience the joy and peace of the season, even in the midst of the holiday hustle and commercialism. Christmas is a time for family and friends and for letting those you care about know that you care. Whether your gift is a phone call or a visit or a card or something larger, a meaningful gift does not have to be expensive or grand, because the best gifts come from the heart and are an expression of love.
I am very fortunate to spend this Christmas with my beautiful and talented wife and with my son, daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who have come together to create a true family Christmas filled with love. I also recognize that there are others who are not as fortunate and who are dealing with loss and grief in this season and I hope they find something that gives them joy and peace in their lives.
In this holiday season, I also deeply appreciate the military, fire, police and emergency health care workers who are on duty on Christmas day and every other day to help protect us and help us live fuller lives. Thank you for your service
And Merry Christmas to all.
– Mac Harris, citizen member
••• ••• •••
For many years at Christmas time, I have worked as an Elf at the Citrus County Family Resource Center. That means helping to get the toys and clothes and gifts ready to be delivered to more than 2,000 kids. These are children who, but for the Center’s Christmas project, would probably not have anything under the tree on Christmas morning. It is really exciting to see the beautiful clothes and the cool toys that sponsors buy for the kids they have adopted for the year. And each year I always enjoy finding out what seems to be the special toy is for the year.
This year, it seems that Squishmallows are the hot item (FYI – on the internet they are described as ultra-plush, super cuddly stuffed animals!) Looking back I think of Pokemon, Bratz Dolls, Marvel Superheroes, Veggie Tales and of course, Barbie Dolls, as special items through the years.
Being part of this huge undertaking each year brings so much joy to me. I recognize that God has bestowed so many blessings on me throughout my life, and as the Bible says in Luke 12:48, “To whom much is given, much will be required.” I enjoy doing my part at Christmastime to pay it forward at the Resource Center. I truly feel happy to know that in some way, I will help make the world a better place for the children in Citrus County.
Wishing each and every one of you a wonderful holiday season, and a beautiful New Year in 2023!
– Trish Thomas, citizen member
••• ••• •••
As we approach the culmination of our Christmas season, I am evermore thankful for the love of my family. My daughters, my sons, my grandchildren – and especially the guiding light of my life, my wife and best friend, Darlene – have made this year a wonderful one.
I am thankful, no doubt, but I also have concern and deep support for the Ukrainian people and what they have been put through and are still facing. Even with the support of the United States and other allies, these individuals are being bombarded daily yet face their enemy with fortitude and strength.
I pray they get through this frigid winter with as little distress as possible. No citizen should have to go through what these fine brave people have endured. God bless them each and every one and all of you.
– Don Hiers, citizen member