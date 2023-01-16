Two Crystal River High cheerleaders had the “once in a lifetime opportunity” to perform in the pre-game show in the VRBO Citrus Bowl in Orlando.
Nautica Morgret, a senior and captain of the varsity cheer team, and sophomore Alexis Crooks got this opportunity through their participation in Varsity Spirit, a competitive cheerleading and dance organization that hosted tryouts for All American cheerleaders during a cheerleading camp last summer at Crystal River High School.
They passed the try-outs, so they decided to raise the money to go to the Citrus Bowl. They had to fund their own trip since the trip is not a school-sponsored activity.
They did car washes, held a rummage sale and made a GoFundMe page on social media, and eventually made the money to fund the trip.
They learned the routines they would perform at the Citrus Bowl show from videos they were sent by Varsity Spirit since they had to be performance-ready when they arrived for their first rehearsal on Dec. 30 and they only had a couple of rehearsals before the Jan 2. game
In addition to performing at the game, they got passes for all Universal parks for the week they were in Orlando and breakfast tickets for the Hard Rock café.
CRHS varsity coach Jennifer Ellerby acted as their chaperone during the trip, and was there to support them during the event.
The pair earned the invitation to perform by passing the try-outs, and then earned the money to fund the trip through their hard work and support from the community.
They deserve commendation for their hard work and ingenuity, and their community support demonstrates once again that Citrus County is a county that supports its residents’ efforts.
Congratulations, to the cheerleaders for their efforts, and congratulations to the community for its support.