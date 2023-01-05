Health care is already one of the major industries in this area, and with the continuing influx of residents it will become even more important. The challenge has been to attract health care workers, particularly nurses including RNs, LPNs and CNAs.
A recent collaborative effort has made it more likely that Citrus County will be able to attract, educate and retain health care workers. The College of Central Florida / Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus in Lecanto recently received millions in state legislature-approved funding, which is being matched by the Citrus County Hospital Board (CCHB), in support of its health care programs.
CF Citrus received the largest single award, at $6.7 million, from the Florida Department of Education’s $19 million special-designation fund. That $6.7 million was matched by the CCHB, resulting in CF Citrus receiving $13.4 million for its health care programs. CCHB owns the former Citrus Memorial Hospital, now known as HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, on behalf of the county; it leases the facility to Hospital Corporation of America. Hospital board funds are from the proceeds of that lease.
The grant awards to CF Citrus are intended to train and retain young professionals here in the county. As encouragement to stay, students will start school here and complete internships at the local hospitals. Health care jobs are a solid career choice, particularly in Citrus County, and generally well-paying.
The strategy of providing nursing students an opportunity to forge local relationships during their training is a sound one. These CF Citrus partnerships with local employers will incentivize students to accept employment while still in nursing and mentorship programs.
We appreciate the collaboration that involved CF, CCHB, and our legislators Sen. Wilton Simpson and Rep. Ralph Massullo to make this happen. Locals need to welcome these new students and help them realize how much Citrus County has to offer. Perhaps, someday, you will meet one of them when they’re caring for you.