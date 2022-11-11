Veterans Day is rooted in the Armistice that silenced the guns to end the battlefield carnage of World War I at the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month of 1918. Initially known as Armistice Day, it was a day for solemn reflection on the costs of war paid by those who served in uniform.
Since Armistice Day was rededicated as Veterans Day at the urging of veterans service organizations in 1954, it has become a day for communities across America to celebrate the service of our veterans, past and present, by showing appreciation for their service.
Regrettably, today’s scheduled Veterans Day parade is cancelled because of the forecast rain and wind of Tropical Storm Nicole. As such, there will be no school bands, JROTC cadets, Boy and Girl Scouts, civic organizations, car clubs, roaring motorcycles and riders on horseback parading down West Main Street in the host city of Inverness in celebration of our veterans.
Even though the celebratory spirit of a Veterans Day parade may be muted this year by Tropical Storm Nicole, we must not allow it to dampen our appreciation for our veterans who have willingly shouldered the burden of deterring war in times of peace or accepting the risks of waging war to bring about the peace.
While our veterans neither seek the adulation nor honor that their service warrants, each veteran is grateful for our community’s appreciative salute that recognizes their dedication to duty and selfless sacrifices in defense of our cherished American way of life.
This year’s community celebration of our veterans extends a special appreciative salute to the veterans of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. As such, it is important to note that many of the veterans serving multiple tours to Iraq and/or Afghanistan have been reservists and National Guard members who had to put their civilian lives on hold in service to our country.
To be a veteran is to have endured and survived challenges most Americans will never know. To be a veteran is to sacrifice more for our country than most of their fellow Americans will ever give. For their sacrifices on behalf of every American, regardless of race, creed, religion, or political persuasion, so many are indebted to so few.
Given this debt, we can never take the selfless service and sacrifices of our veterans for granted. Accordingly, the Chronicle editorial board urges every Citrus County resident, come rain or shine, to join with it in an appreciative salute to our veterans – not only today, but every day.